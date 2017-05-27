May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 89,472
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Antonio Conte hails "special" Per Mertesacker performance

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reserves special praise for Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker following his performance in the Gunners' FA Cup final victory at Wembley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 22:02 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reserved special praise for Arsenal's Per Mertesacker following his performance in this afternoon's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Mertesacker's only previous first-team football this season had come on the final day of the Premier League campaign last weekend when he was handed a 37-minute cameo against Everton.

However, injuries and suspensions forced Arsene Wenger to include the German in his starting lineup for today's final against Chelsea, and the 32-year-old responded with a towering performance to help Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

"It is not easy but I think that we won the league and it was right to celebrate and enjoy this win. I think that my players put all of themselves into the game, maybe our start wasn't good and the impact and approach wasn't good and Arsenal pushed a lot. We paid for this start," Conte told reporters.

"Per Mertesacker for me is a perfect example for any young professional football player. What he did today was just a consequence of an unbelievable attitude every day, even if not selected, until the Everton game in the squad.

"He played his first game tonight and when he was not selected he worked even harder, which is why I pay a special tribute for him tonight."

Arsenal have now won the FA Cup three times in the last four years and a record 13 times overall.

Antonio Conte and windswept Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Per Mertesacker, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Antonio Conte hails "special" Per Mertesacker performance
Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbandsMertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'Wenger: 'No perfect way to say goodbye'Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'Courtois: 'Arsenal deserved FA Cup win'
Aaron Ramsey: 'I want Wenger to stay'Wenger to discuss future on TuesdayWelbeck: 'It was a great performance'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Antonio Conte hails "special" Per Mertesacker performance
Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbandsMertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'Courtois: 'Arsenal deserved FA Cup win'Welbeck: 'It was a great performance'
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalMertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonHazard: 'I don't care about comparisons'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 