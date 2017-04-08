Jason Mohammed hits a stunning knock of 91 to help West Indies to their highest successful run chase as they beat Pakistan by four wickets.

West Indies have claimed victory in the first one-day international with Pakistan after recording the highest successful run chase in their history.

It appeared that the tourists were in control of the contest after making 308-5 off their 50 overs, but an outstanding knock of 91 from 58 balls from Jason Mohammed turned the match in the closing stages.

Pakistan started their innings strongly with Ahmed Shehzad (67) and Kamran Akmal (47) getting their team off to a positive start, but it was the contribution of Mohammad Hafeez (88) which appeared to swing the game in their favour.

Shoaib Malik also hit 53 off 38 deliveries to take Pakistan past the 300-mark, and it seemed that it would be enough to see them take the lead in the series.

West Indies opener Evin Lewis (47) and Kieran Powell (61) got their team off to a solid start, but they appeared out of the match when requiring 80 runs off the final 51 balls.

However, Mohammed hit 11 fours and three maximums - with Ashley Nurse adding a lively 34 from 15 deliveries - as West Indies claimed a famous triumph in Guyana with six balls to spare.