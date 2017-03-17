Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma rescue South Africa in New Zealand

AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock on day two of the fourth Test between South Africa and England on January 23, 2016
A 160-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma helps turn South Africa's fortunes around in the second Test with New Zealand in Wellington.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma have fallen short of claiming centuries as they drove South Africa to 349-9 and a first-innings lead of 81 over New Zealand on day two of the second Test.

Replying to the Black Caps' first innings of 268, the duo swung the balance of the match when they guided the Proteas from 94-6 to 254-7 in a partnership which spanned the entire second session.

After resuming on 24-2, the tourists slumped to 94-6 and looked in danger of conceding a hefty first-innings deficit, but De Kock and Bavuma came together, batting confidently for 39 overs to lead the recovery.

De Kock was the more aggressive of the two, hitting 91 off 118 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, and was on course for a fourth Test hundred until he was caught behind off Jimmy Neesham.

Bavuma hung around long enough to take the Proteas into the lead but he also missed out on three figures when he was bounced out by Neil Wagner for 89.

The hosts were again frustrated when last man Morne Morkel (31) dominated an unbroken 47-run partnership with Vernon Philander.

