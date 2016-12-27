Azhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day two

Azhar Ali reaches stumps on day two of the second Test with Australia on 139 as Pakistan progress to 310-6 on a second successive rain-interrupted day.

Pakistan have ended day two of the second Test match with Australia on 310-6 after another rain-interrupted day in Melbourne.

Day one had ended with Pakistan on 142-4 after just 50.5 overs were possible at the MCG and it was a similar story on Tuesday as Azhar Ali helped take his team past 300.

Both he and Asad Shafiq put on 115 runs for the fifth wicket before his teammate was removed by Jackson Bird after reaching his fifty, and Sarfraz Ahmed (10) soon followed off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

However, it was Azhar who took centre stage and after reaching his ton off 218 balls, he powered on to reach the close of play of 139 not out.

Down the other end, Mohammad Amir contributed 28 off 23 deliveries but with another indifferent forecast on Wednesday, the match is already heading towards a draw.