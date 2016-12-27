Azhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day two

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali leaves the ground after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third and final Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sharjah cricket stadium in Sharjah on November 30, 2014
© Getty Images
Azhar Ali reaches stumps on day two of the second Test with Australia on 139 as Pakistan progress to 310-6 on a second successive rain-interrupted day.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 13:16 UK

Pakistan have ended day two of the second Test match with Australia on 310-6 after another rain-interrupted day in Melbourne.

Day one had ended with Pakistan on 142-4 after just 50.5 overs were possible at the MCG and it was a similar story on Tuesday as Azhar Ali helped take his team past 300.

Both he and Asad Shafiq put on 115 runs for the fifth wicket before his teammate was removed by Jackson Bird after reaching his fifty, and Sarfraz Ahmed (10) soon followed off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

However, it was Azhar who took centre stage and after reaching his ton off 218 balls, he powered on to reach the close of play of 139 not out.

Down the other end, Mohammad Amir contributed 28 off 23 deliveries but with another indifferent forecast on Wednesday, the match is already heading towards a draw.

Australia's Jackson Bird is congratulated by team mates after dismissing England's James Anderson on day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test on August 10, 2013
Read Next:
Bird replaces Siddle at Nottinghamshire
>
View our homepages for Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Jackson Bird, Sarfraz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Amir, Cricket
Your Comments
More Pakistan News
Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali leaves the ground after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third and final Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sharjah cricket stadium in Sharjah on November 30, 2014
Azhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day two
 Australia bowler Mitchell Starc celebrates his five wicket haul with Nathan Lyon during day two of the 1st Investec Ashes Test match between England and Australia at SWALEC Stadium on July 9, 2015
Result: Australia end Pakistan resistance to win first Test
 Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali leaves the ground after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third and final Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sharjah cricket stadium in Sharjah on November 30, 2014
Australia close to within two wickets of victory over Pakistan
Australia tighten Test grip against PakistanPakistan facing heavy defeat in first TestSmith scores 16th century on opening dayNew Zealand on verge of series win New Zealand lead Pakistan after rainy third day
New Zealand in control against PakistanResult: Williamson guides NZ to win over PakistanLate flurry leaves Pakistan on ropesNew Zealand seize control of first TestDay one of Pakistan, New Zealand Test washed out
> Pakistan Homepage
More Australia News
Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali leaves the ground after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third and final Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sharjah cricket stadium in Sharjah on November 30, 2014
Azhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day two
 Australia bowler Mitchell Starc celebrates his five wicket haul with Nathan Lyon during day two of the 1st Investec Ashes Test match between England and Australia at SWALEC Stadium on July 9, 2015
Result: Australia end Pakistan resistance to win first Test
 Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali leaves the ground after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third and final Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sharjah cricket stadium in Sharjah on November 30, 2014
Australia close to within two wickets of victory over Pakistan
Australia tighten Test grip against PakistanPakistan facing heavy defeat in first TestSmith scores 16th century on opening dayAdelaide to host first day-night Ashes TestResult: Australia complete 3-0 series win over New Zealand
Result: Warner's ton helps Australia seal ODI seriesResult: Smith knock sees Australia past New ZealandEngland, Aus 'close' to day-night TestResult: Australia earn consolation win over South AfricaLate wickets give Australia advantage
> Australia Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand