New Zealand's Tom Latham hits ton as third Test heads towards draw

Tom Latham of New Zealand bats during day three of the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve on February 16, 2014
A century from Tom Latham helps New Zealand to 292-3 at stumps on day three of the third Test match with Bangladesh, but they still sit 303 runs behind the tourists.
Saturday, January 14, 2017

New Zealand have reached stumps on day three of the third Test match with Bangladesh on 292-3 as the contest in Wellington continues to head towards a draw.

Bangladesh began the day on 542-7 and after Sabbir Rahman contributed 54 from 86 deliveries, they eventually declared on 595-8 to effectively leave them out of sight in the match.

It gave them a platform to attack the Black Caps but during the opening stages, they were only able to take the wicket of Jeet Raval (27) as the home side frustrated their bowlers.

Kane Williamson made a quick-fire 53, while Ross Taylor reached 40 with minimal fuss, but the star of the day was Tom Latham, who remains unbeaten at the crease on 119 after hitting 13 fours during a 222-ball knock.

He is currently being supported by Henry Nicholls (35*) and the pair will return on Sunday intent on ensuring that their team avoid the follow-on as they remain 303 runs behind.

