Dean Elgar helps South Africa stretch lead against New Zealand

Dean Elgar of South Africa plays to mid wicket during day 1 of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and West Indies at St. Georges Park on December 26, 2014
Dean Elgar helps to stretch South Africa's lead against New Zealand as the opener impresses on day four of the first Test in Dunedin.
The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Dunedin remains in the balance as Dean Elgar enjoyed another good day at the crease.

The left-hander racked up 140 in the first innings and added 89 in the second on Saturday as the Proteas opened up a 191-run lead over their hosts.

Elgar's 89 came off 249 deliveries, before he skied a Jeetan Patel delivery which was taken by Kane Williamson running to his right from mid off.

Before that JP Duminy had been trapped by Neil Wagner for 39 while Faf du Plessis remains a danger after compiling an unbeaten 56.

At stumps, New Zealand had South Africa at 224 for six but with the prospect of a result threatened by forecast rain on the final day.

