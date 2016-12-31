Result: New Zealand thrash Bangladesh to seal whitewash

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the World T20 match against Bangladesh on March 26, 2016
© AFP
New Zealand record an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 3-0 win in the one-day series between the two nations.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 09:39 UK

A partnership of 179 runs between Kane Williamson and Neil Broom has helped New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the final game of their three-match one-day series.

The Black Caps went into the contest having already claimed victory in the first two contests but it appeared that they may be up against it in Nelson as Bangladesh won the toss and then put together an opening stand of 102.

However, once Imrul Kayes went for 44, wickets came at regular intervals and the visitors had been reduced to 141-4 when Tamin Iqbal was dismissed for 59 in the 31st over.

Nurul Hasan added 44 further down the order but Bangladesh could only make 236-9 off their 50 overs with all six of New Zealand's bowling attack picking up wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman struck to remove Tom Latham (4) in the second over and fellow opener Martin Guptill was forced to retire hurt with New Zealand on just 16, but Williamson and Broom ensured that their team were never in danger of not reaching their target.

Broom hit a run-a-ball 97 before being dismissed by Rahman, while Williamson ended the innings unbeaten on 95 alongside James Neesham (28) as New Zealand won with 52 balls to spare.

