Result: Joe Root hits unbeaten ton as England thrash Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

Joe Root in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Joe Root scores an unbeaten 133 as England record an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener at The Oval.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

England have began their Champions Trophy campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh at The Oval.

Bangladesh had set England a target of 306, but the tournaments hosts never looked in trouble as Joe Root hit an unbeaten 133 to help his team to the win with 16 balls to spare.

Despite Eoin Morgan winning the toss, England struggled to take wickets when Bangladesh took to the crease with a third-wicket partnership of 165 between Tamin Iqbal (128) and Mushifiqur Rahim (79) taking their side to 261-2.

However, they fell in successive balls - both to Liam Plunkett - as they failed to make the most of having wickets in hand towards the end of their innings and they eventually reached 305-6 from their 50 overs.

Even with Jason Roy (1) being dismissed early, it felt as though Bangladesh were 20 runs short of a competitive total and they were were second best throughout England's innings as Alex Hales and Root put on 159 for the second wicket.

Hales (95) went five short of his century but after being joined by Morgan who went on to 75 from 61 balls, Root powered to his highest total in one-day internationals with his knock of 133 coming from 129 deliveries.

He will be a slight fitness doubt for Tuesday's game against New Zealand after sustaining an ankle injury during his innings, but this was the perfect start for England ahead of matches with the Black Caps and Australia.

