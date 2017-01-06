Australia are edging closer to a series whitewash over Pakistan as they have a 410-run lead heading into day five of the third Test in Sydney.

Australia are on the verge of earning a series whitewash over Pakistan after ending day four of the third Test in Sydney with a 410-run advantage.

The tourists resumed on 271-8, with Younis Khan leading the way as he hit an unbeaten 175 off 334 balls, but his knock is unlikely to be enough to turn the Test around.

Josh Hazlewood wrapped up Pakistan's first innings by taking out Yasir Shah (10) and Imran Khan for a duck, leaving the visitors on 315 runs in total.

David Warner and Steven Smith both reached 50 when Australia returned with the bat, and the former's half-century was scored off 23 balls, making it the second fastest in Test history.

Usman Khawaja joined the 50 clubs as he hit an unbeaten knock of 79, while Peter Handscomb contributed with 40 before the Aussies declared on 241-2.

With a mountain to climb, Pakistan have begun their second innings steady by reaching stumps on 55-1 - Sharjeel Khan (40) being the only casualty after getting taken out by Nathan Lyon.

Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah will resume on 11 and three runs respectively on day five.