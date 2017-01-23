Rio 2016 Olympics
Great Britain

Nicola Adams leaves Great Britain's Olympic boxing programme

Team GB's Nicola Adams
Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams leaves Great Britain's boxing programme, meaning that she will not be part of Tokyo 2020.
GB Boxing has announced that Nicola Adams has left the World Class Performance Programme, with the two-time Olympic champion due to make an announcement over her future.

The 34-year-old, who revealed in the summer that she may turn professional, has been released from her contract two months early and will not be part of the Tokyo Games in 2020.

Adams won flyweight gold at London 2012 and became the first British boxer since Harry Mallin in 1924 to retain the title when she clinched victory in Rio last summer.

GB Boxing has confirmed that it wanted the boxer to continue representing her country at the next Olympics, but she has opted to pursue other career opportunities.

Performance director of GB Boxing Rob McCracken said: "Nicola has made a huge contribution to both the Olympic programme and the sport of boxing and I would like to thank her for everything she has done for GB Boxing since she joined the squad in 2010.

"She has won everything there is to win and her place in history is secured as the first women to ever win a gold medal for boxing and then top it by winning a second one in Rio. She is a superb ambassador and has been a significant part of the success we have enjoyed at GB Boxing in the last eight years.

"We would have welcomed Nicola staying on for the Tokyo cycle, however we recognise her decision to pursue other opportunities and wish her every success in whatever she goes on to do next. Nicola will remain part of the GB Boxing family and will always receive a warm welcome whenever she visits our gym in Sheffield."

Adams has also won European gold, a world title and a Commonwealth gold in her career.

England's Nicola Adams reacts after winning the bout against Canada's Mandy Bujold during the Womens Fly semi-final boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 1, 2014
