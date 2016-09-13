Javelin thrower Goldie Sayers and Team GB's 4x400m relay team are to receive bronze medals from the 2008 Olympic Games after failed drugs tests from Russian athletes.

British javelin thrower Goldie Sayers has been moved up to the bronze-medal position at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Eight years ago, Sayers finished in fourth place and just 38cm outside of the medals, but after it was discovered that Russia's Maria Abakumova had tested positive for turinabol, she has been moved up one position into third.

Great Britain's men's 4x400m relay team have also benefited from a failed drugs test from a Russian athlete after Denis Alexeev tested positive or the same banned substance.

The offence means that Russia drop out of third position, which allows the quartet of Andrew Steele, Robert Tobin, Michael Bingham and Martyn Rooney - who had initially missed out on a medal by 0.75 seconds - to be awarded bronze.