BBC Sports Personality of the Year contenders announced

Andy Murray holds up his champion trophy at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 9, 2016
Sixteen British competitors are in the running to be crowned as BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, including Andy Murray who has won the award twice in three years.
Last Updated: Friday, December 2, 2016 at 08:16 UK

Tennis star Andy Murray tops an extended list of 16 contenders for the 2016 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

A number of Olympic and Paralympic athletes make the cut, including the likes of Nicola Adams, Alistair Brownlee, Mo Farah, Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny.

Murray, who also won gold at this summer's Olympics for the second time running, is the favourite with most bookmakers to come out on top in the public vote for the third time in four years, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham on December 18.

Two footballers make the list, meanwhile - Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy for his exploits in helping the Foxes to a historic Premier League title last term, and Gareth Bale who guided Real Madrid to Champions League success and national side Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

There is no place among the nominees for triple Tour de France winner Chris Froome or Sir Bradley Wiggins, however, the latter of whom became the most decorated British athlete in Olympic history during the Rio Games.

Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Nicola Adams, Boxing; Gareth Bale, Football; Alistair Brownlee, Triathlon; Sophie Christiansen, Equestrian; Kadeena Cox, Athletics/Cycling; Mo Farah, Athletics; Jason Kenny, Cycling; Laura Kenny, Cycling; Andy Murray, Tennis; Adam Peaty, Swimming; Kate Richardson-Walsh, Hockey; Nick Skelton, Equestrian; Dame Sarah Storey, Cycling; Jamie Vardy, Football; Max Whitlock, Gymnastics; Danny Willett, Golf

