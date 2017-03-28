A general view with a flag spread on the field prior to the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders on September 8, 2008

The NFL owners approve the Oakland Raiders' proposed move to Las Vegas by a 31-1- majority.
The NFL owners have voted 31-1 to approve the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas in the future.

The franchise required 24 owners to sanction the move but only received opposition from the Miami Dolphins in the vote on Monday.

The side is expected to remain in Oakland for the next two seasons, with its 65,000-seater stadium in southern Nevada not due to open until 2020 at the earliest.

"I have mixed feelings; it's very bittersweet," Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN. "I understand [Oakland fans] will be angry and disappointed. I want them to know that I do understand that it's emotional. Raider Nation is the greatest fan base in the world and we're going to build something to make them proud.

"But I also want them to give as much support to the team as possible as we attempt to bring a championship to the Bay Area."

Speaking about his decision to vote against the move, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said: "My position today was that we as owners and as a league owe it to the fans to do everything we can to stay in the communities that have supported us until all options have been exhausted. I want to wish Mark Davis and the Raiders organisation the best in Las Vegas."

The new stadium is expected to cost around $1.9 billion, with around $750m coming from public funding.

