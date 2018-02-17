Team GB: 'Elise Christie taken to hospital following PyeongChang race crash'

A Team GB statement confirms that Elise Christie was taken to hospital following her crash in the 1,500m short track speed skating semi-final at the Winter Olympics.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 18:51 UK

Great Britain have confirmed that Elise Christie was taken to hospital following her crash in the 1500m short track speed skating semi-final at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The 27-year-old was trying to move into the second qualifying spot in Saturday's race when she collided with China's Jinyu Li on the final bend.

Christie was taken out by Li's skates and went flying into the barriers before having to be treated on the ice for a number of minutes and ultimately being taken off on a stretcher.

Team GB have now released a statement on Christie's condition but have not confirmed whether the Scot will be able to race in the 1000m on Thursday.

"She has had an X-ray on her right ankle which has shown that there are no broken bones," the statement read. "Team GB medical staff will continue to assess her over the coming days.

"She wants to thank everyone for their support and the hospital staff who assessed her so quickly."

Christie was penalised for her role in the 1500m collision, while Li was advanced to the final.

