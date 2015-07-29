'Big air' to feature at World Cup in London

Rio 2016 Olympics
New Olympic 'big air' event to feature at World Cup in London

The 'big air' event will feature at the Snowboard World Cup in London this November for the first time since being added to the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 29, 2015 at 22:11 UK

The 'big air' event will feature at the Snowboard World Cup in London for the first time since it was added to the Winter Olympics calendar.

The event, which requires competitors to perform tricks off a large jump, was included in the 2018 Olympics programme in South Korea last month.

In November, the Snowboard World Cup at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will feature 'big air', with Great Britain's Jamie Nicholls being among the 60 men and women competing in the event.

"Billy Morgan and Katie Ormerod are real medal prospects in 2018," BBC Sport quotes British snowboarder Jenny Jones as saying.

"And the fact that we'll be able to see the best riders in the world battling it out in the middle of London will be an amazing start to each winter."

Mixed curling, alpine skiing nations team events and speed skating mass start have also been added to the 2018 Games.

Great Britain's bronze medalist Jenny Jones waving to the crowd on the podium during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Medal Ceremony at the Sochi medals plaza during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 9, 2014
Your Comments
