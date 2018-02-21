OAR open investigation into Alexander Krushelnitsky drug test

OAR open investigation into Krushelnitsky
© Offside
The Olympic Athletics from Russia team announce the opening of a criminal investigation into curler Alexander Krushelnitsky's positive drugs test.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 12:56 UK

The Olympic Athletics from Russia (OAR) team have announced the opening of a criminal investigation into curler Alexander Krushelnitsky's positive drugs test.

The athlete, who won bronze in the mixed doubles event alongside his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova, tested positive for meldonium on Tuesday.

The OAR announced the investigation after failing to find evidence of the use of the drug, which was banned in 2016.

"No evidence of the systematic usage of meldonium is available in this particular case," a statement from the team read.

"Therefore, the Russian Olympic Committee has initiated a comprehensive investigation of the circumstances, which also includes the criminal investigation under the Russian Federation criminal law to establish the facts of the case in detail."

The OAR sit 20th in the medal table, having won 11 medals in Pyeongchang so far.

Share this article now:
A view inside the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on February 9, 2018
Read Next:
Hay: 'Christie in fight against time for 1,000m'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Winter Olympics: PyeongChang 2018, Winter Sports
Your Comments

Log in with Facebook to customise Sports Mole

Loading ...

Failed to load data.

Subscribe to our Newsletter


Transfer Talk Daily
Match previews - twice weekly
Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!
Login, I already have my ad-free pass
Log in with Facebook to customise Sports Mole
Buy ad-free access (show me the options)
Buy monthly ad-free access for £1.20/month
Buy yearly ad-free access for £12 (2 months free)
Settings - Logout - Manage your account
Settings - Logout - Manage your account
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 