Preview: UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje preview - prediction, tale of the tape, career records

By Sebastian Sternik | 13 Jun 2026 07:46

The UFC lightweight championship will be on the line as the world’s biggest MMA organisation heads to the White House for one of the most unique events in combat sport history.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance as the UFC commemorates America’s 250th birthday with a huge main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Ilia Topuria vs Justian Gaethje preview

It has been a year since Topuria was last seen inside the Octagon, with the 29-year-old stepping away from competition to deal with a difficult divorce.

Now, with his personal life seemingly back on track, Topuria has been able to refocus on his MMA career — one that has flourished since joining the UFC in 2020.

In just five years with the promotion, the Georgian-Spaniard has won all nine of his fights, with the majority ending in knockout victories over some of the sport's biggest names.

Most recently, Topuria showcased his devastating power against Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, stopping all three by knockout.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting and dynamic fighters in MMA, Topuria will be aiming to pick up exactly where he left off when he faces Gaethje.

Despite the slight uncertainty surrounding his lengthy layoff, bookmakers remain firmly behind the reigning lightweight champion.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

It is now or never for Gaethje, who will be aiming to win the undisputed lightweight title for the first time in his storied UFC career.

The American heads into the contest as the interim champion — the second time he has held that distinction — but this could be his final opportunity to finally remove the word "interim" from his resume.

Standing in his way, however, is the formidable challenge of overcoming Topuria, one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

Gaethje earned his place on the White House card by defeating Paddy Pimblett in his last outing, extending his winning streak to two fights.

The two-time interim champion has suffered just one defeat since 2022, with that lone setback coming against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in one of the most dramatic finishes in UFC history.

Now, Gaethje has the chance to make history of his own when he faces Topuria in what is arguably the biggest event the UFC has ever staged.



Tale of the tape

Ilia Topuria Age: 29

Nickname: El Matador

Height: 5ft 7in

Reach: 69in

Fights: 17

Wins: 17

Draws: 0

Defeats: 0

Last Fight: KO win vs Charles Oliveira (June 28, 2025)

Justin Gaethje Age: 37

Nickname: The Highlight

Height: 5ft 11in

Reach: 70in

Fights: 32

Wins: 27

Draws: 0

Defeats: 5

Last Fight: UD win vs Paddy Pimblett (January 24, 2026)

Career Records

Ilia Topuria Rank: #Champion

Total: 17

Wins: 17

By knockout: 7

By submission: 8

By decision: 2

Losses: 0

Justin Gaethje Rank: #1

Total: 32

Wins: 27

By knockout: 20

By submission: 1

By decision: 6

Losses: 5

We say: Topuria to light up the White House with a knockout

Gaethje is a legend of the sport, but few would argue that the 37-year-old is not the same athlete he was just a couple of years ago.

Topuria, meanwhile, is at the top of his game, with few able to match his dynamic striking and incredible punch power at that weight. With that in mind, we are backing the current champ to retain his crown with a knockout victory.