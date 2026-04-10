Preview: UFC 327: Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg preview - prediction, tale of the tape, career records

By Sebastian Sternik | 10 Apr 2026 07:40

The UFC returns to Miami with yet another massive numbered event, headlined by a light-heavyweight title bout between former champion Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg.

Current champion Alex Pereira is vacating the belt in order to challenge for the heavyweight crown, giving Prochazka and Ulberg an opportunity to become the new top dog in the 205lbs division.

Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg preview

At a time when the UFC is screaming out for genuine superstars, Prochazka remains one of the most popular figures in the organisation, with the Czech samurai rarely letting fans down on entertainment.

Throughout his extraordinary 38-fight career, just two bouts have gone the distance - the last of those coming all the way back in 2016.

Prochazka has no nonsense style, which sees the 33-year-old drive forward, eat punches, throw shots, and ultimately wear down his opponents.

The Czech fighter first tasted light-heavyweight gold back in 2022 when he defeated MMA veteran Glover Teixeira in one of the wildest fights of all time.

Successive defeats against Alex Pereira followed, though Prochazka was able to rebuild his stock with a couple of notable victories against Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr - wins which put him back in the title picture.

© Imago / Photosport NZ

With just 14 professional fights under his name, Carlos Ulberg might not be as seasoned as his opponent, though he remains a dangerous challenger.

The New Zealander earned his title shot thanks to a first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes in Australia last September.

The victory over Reyes was his ninth straight success in the UFC, with the 35-year-old quickly rising in the rankings and forcing himself into championship conversation.

Recent years have been good for Ulberg, with the former rugby player picking up a 12-second knockout win over Alonzo Menifield while also earning hard-fought decisions over Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz.

Ulberg has been able to use his size and range of attacking skills to stay ahead of opponents, but he also has a reputation for taking out rivals who like to walk forward.

This makes the Prochazka all the more interesting, with the two styles expected to provide a fascinating showdown at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Tale of the tape Jiri Prochazka Age: 33

Nickname: BJP

Height: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm)

Reach: 80 in (203 cm)

Fights: 38

Wins: 32

Draws: 1

Defeats: 5

Last Fight: KO Win vs Khalil Rountree Jr (October 4, 2025) Carlos Ulberg Age: 35

Nickname: Black Jag

Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)

Reach: 77 in (196 cm)

Fights: 14

Wins: 13

Draws: 0

Defeats: 1

Last Fight: KO win vs Dominick Reyes (September 28, 2025)

Career records Jiri Prochazka



Rank: #2

Total: 38

Wins: 32

By knockout: 28

By submission: 3

By decision: 1

Losses: 5

By knockout: 4

By submission: 1

Carlos Ulberg Rank: #3

Total: 14

Wins: 13

By knockout: 8

By submission: 1

By decision: 4

Losses: 1

By knockout: 1

We say: Prochazka to regain light-heavyweight gold

Ulberg enters his first UFC title fight with a solid run of results under his belt, though there are question marks about his ability to deal with Prochazka’s explosiveness.

The Czech sensation is an elite athlete with a tonne of experience at the highest level, and we are expecting that to be the difference maker in this bout.

