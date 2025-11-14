Sports Mole previews the UFC 322 welterweight title bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, including prediction, tale of the tape and career records.

The UFC heads to Madison Square Garden for the first time in a year as Islam Makhachev challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight championship.

Makhachev is stepping up in weight after vacating his lightweight title, while Maddalena is set to defend his newly-won belt for the very first time.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev preview

A historic venue needs a thrilling main event, and the UFC hierarchy will be hoping Maddalena and Makhachev can deliver a spectacular title fight on what promises to be a tremendous card.

Maddalena, who is undefeated in the UFC, won the title last May after picking up a unanimous decision victory over Belal Muhammad in Montreal, Canada.

The victory marked the culmination of an incredible journey for the Australian, who broke onto the scene through Dana White's Contender Series back in 2021.

Maddalena has won all eight of his fights under the UFC banner, picking up four 'Performance of the Night' awards along the way.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old is now set to face the biggest test of his career as he prepares to share the octagon with one of the most dangerous combat sports stars in the world.

Makhachev dominated the UFC's lightweight division over recent years, defending his title four times before deciding to vacate and move up in weight.

His last victory came all the way back in January when he defeated Renato Moicano with a first round brabo choke - his 15th straight victory in the UFC.

Since 2022, Makhachev has taken out some of the biggest names in the sport, adding the likes of Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier to his impressive CV.

The 34-year-old will no be looking to make history as he hopes to become just the 11th mixed martial artist to win titles in two different UFC weight classes.

Tale of the tape

Jack Della Maddalena

AGE: 29

NICKNAME: "JDM"

HEIGHT: 5ft 11ins

REACH: 73ins

STANCE: Switch

FIGHTS: 20

WINS: 18

DRAWS: 0

DEFEATS: 2

LAST FIGHT: UD vs. Belal Muhammad (May 2025)

Islam Makhachev

AGE: 34

NICKNAME: None

HEIGHT: 5ft 10ins

REACH: 70ins

STANCE: Southpaw

FIGHTS: 28

WINS: 27

DRAWS: 0

DEFEATS: 1

LAST FIGHT: Sub win vs Renato Moicano (January 2025)

Career records

Jack Della Maddalena

Rank: Champion

Total: 20

Wins: 18

By knockout: 12

By submission: 2

By decision: 4

Losses: 2

By knockout: 1

By submission: 1

Islam Makhachev

Rank: #1

Total: 28

Wins: 27

By knockout: 5

By submission: 13

By decision: 9

Losses: 1

By knockout: 1

We say: Makhachev to beat Maddalena

We have not seen Makhachev in action for almost a year, but they way in which he demolished the entire lightweight division was simply incredible.

Maddalena is a champion for a reason, and he is likely to give his opponent a serious run for his money. But at the end of the day, we expect Makhachev to be crowned the new welterweight king.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

