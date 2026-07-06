Preview: Marta Kostyuk vs. Jasmine Paolini - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 06 Jul 2026 16:43

Appearing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time, Marta Kostyuk will take on Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday at the All England Club.

In the last 16, the Ukrainian defeated Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets 6-4 6-4, while Paolini ousted Alexandra Eala 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Match preview

Another solid all-around performance on Monday was more than enough to put Marta Kostyuk one step closer to claiming her first Grand Slam title.

She has been in great form on tour over the past few weeks and will play in a fourth straight quarter-final match on the WTA singles tour on Wednesday.

A victory in this upcoming encounter would mark just her second appearance in the final four of a major tournament after getting to the French Open semi-finals in June.

Lately, she has really cleaned up her service game, registering a combined three double faults in her last two matches after hitting 11 in her round two victory over Anna Blinkova.

On Wednesday, she can advance beyond the quarter-finals of a singles event for a fifth time this year, with her only defeat in the last eight of a Grand Slam singles tournament occurring at the 2024 Australian Open.

In all four of her matches at Wimbledon this year, Kostyuk has converted four or more break points, though she only won 67% of her first serves in round four, her lowest percentage at the tournament so far.

© Imago / PsnewZ

It took a lot of patience, but in the end, Jasmine Paolini was able to fend off the youthful Alexandra Eala, who gave the Italian all she could handle.

Overall, at the tournament this year, Paolini has registered a combined five double faults overall, including just one on Monday.

Paolini overcame 42 unforced errors in her last match, while hitting 38 winners to earn the victory over the pesky Eala.

As a result, she will compete in just her third Grand Slam quarter-final affair on the singles draw Wednesday which will be her first since the 2024 edition of Wimbledon.

She has never lost a quarter-final singles contest in a major tournament before, defeating Emma Navarro in straight sets in her previous appearance in the last eight at the All England Club two years ago.

At Wimbledon this year, Paolini has converted four or more break points in all of her outings, while winning her only tiebreak so far.

Tournament so far

Marta Kostyuk:

First round: vs. Nadia Podoroska 6-1 6-2

Second round: vs. Anna Blinkova 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-3

Third round: vs. Emma Navarro 6-2 4-6 6-1

Round of 16: vs. Ashlyn Krueger 6-4 6-4

Jasmine Paolini:

First round: vs. Robin Montgomery 0-6 6-4 7-5

Second round: vs. Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (7-0) 6-4

Third round: vs. Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Alexandra Eala 6-4 4-6 6-3

Head To Head

Cincinnati Open (2022) - Qualifying: Kostyuk wins 6-2 6-2

Transylvania Open (2022) - Round of 32: Paolini wins 5-7 6-3 6-4

Cincinnati Open (2023) - Round of 64: Paolini wins 6-2 6-1

The first battle between these two saw Kostyuk come out on top with a straight sets victory in a match that rarely looked in doubt for the Ukrainian.

Later that year, Paolini got her first triumph in their head-to-head series, coming from a set down to win a close match.

Paolini emerged victorious in the last meeting between them in 2023, winning 74% of her first serves and converting five of her seven break-point opportunities.

We say: Paolini to win in three sets

These two have been through a lot, but in the end, we trust that Paolini's experience at this stage will come in handy, and we believe her resilience will also give her a slight edge.