Preview: Novak Djokovic vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 05 Jul 2026 20:23 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 20:24

Novak Djokovic can advance to the semi-finals of Wimbledon for a 15th time on the singles draw with a victory on Tuesday over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

On Sunday, the 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated Roman Safiullin in four sets, 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 3-6 6-3, while Auger-Aliassime came from behind to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a back and forth contest, 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-1.

Match preview

Another record has fallen at Wimbledon thanks to Novak Djokovic, who surpassed Roger Federer for the most all-time singles' wins at the All England Club in the men’s Open Era, earning his 106th triumph at this tournament on Sunday.

Tuesday will be his 66th appearance in a Grand Slam singles quarter-final, with the Serbian winning his last six matches at this stage of a major tournament.

He has not always been his dominant self at Wimbledon this time around, but Djokovic still manages to pull through, winning both of his tiebreaks at the tournament so far, while being pushed to a fourth set in three of his four outings.

Djokovic has reached double digits regarding aces in each of his encounters at the event this year, while registering three double faults or fewer in each of his matches.

In his 16 previous appearances in the last eight at Wimbledon, Djokovic has only suffered two defeats and could advance to the semi-finals of this tournament on Tuesday for an eighth successive occasion.

He has advanced from his last three quarter-final affairs at the All England Club, in which he lost the opening set, ousting Flavio Cobolli at this stage of the event in 2025.

© Imago / Xinhua

Despite losing his first set on the singles draw on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime did not lose heart, keeping his composure in the decisive fifth set against Davidovich Fokina.

He came out very determined in the deciding set, hitting an incredible 27 aces for the match to finally advance.

The Canadian will appear in his sixth Grand Slam quarter-final on Tuesday, as he aims to reach the final four at the All England Club for the first time.

He has lost two of his last three Grand Slam singles matches in the last eight, including a four-set defeat to Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 edition of Wimbledon.

Only once has the 25-year-old won a quarter-final match at a major singles tournament after winning the opening set, defeating Carlos Alcaraz at that stage of the 2021 US Open, with the latter forced to retire in the second set.

At Wimbledon this year Auger-Aliassime has won over 80% of his first serves in three of his four matches played, though that dropped slightly in the last 16 to versus Davidovich Fokina to 78%.

Tournament so far

Novak Djokovic:

First round: vs. Wu Yibing 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4

Second round: vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 6-2

Third round: Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-4)

Round of 16: vs. Roman Safiullin 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 3-6 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime:

First round: vs. Alexander Shevchenko 6-3 6-1 6-4

Second round: vs. Dino Prizmic 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 7-5

Third round: vs. Michael Zheng 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 6-1

Round of 16: vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-1

Head To Head

Italian Open (2022) - Quarter-finals: Djokovic wins 7-5 7-6

Laver Cup (2022) - Round Robin: Auger-Aliassime wins 6-3 7-6

Four years ago, in the first meeting between these two, the Canadian had eight aces, but the veteran Djokovic won 61% of his second serves, while Auger-Aliassime only captured 43% of his.

Later that year, Auger-Aliassime had 12 aces to Djokovic’s two while the former registered just one double fault to pull off the upset at the Laver Cup.

We say: Djokovic to win in five sets

He has shown at times that he is human, but beating Djokovic will still take some doing, and if his back is up against the wall, we trust the Serbian will find a way to win as he always seems to do when the going gets tough.