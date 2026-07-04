Preview: Jasmine Paolini vs. Alexandra Eala - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 04 Jul 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 17:15

Appearing in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time, Alexandra Eala aims to create another shock when she faces Jasmine Paolini on Monday.

The Italian won a straightforward third-round outing versus Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-2, while Eala upset the reigning champion on the women’s draw Iga Swiatek 7-6 (11-9) 6-2.

Match preview

Saturday saw the first relatively comfortable victory for Paolini at Wimbledon this year, with the 13th-ranked player needing just over an hour to advance.

A victory on Monday would mark the first time that she advances in to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam singles event since finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon two years ago.

She has lost her last two round of 16 outings at a major singles tournaments, with Elina Svitolina coming from behind to beat her in three sets at the French Open last year.

Monday will only be the second time that she features in round four at Wimbledon, with the Italian defeating Madison Keys at this stage in three sets in 2024.

In two of her three singles outings at the All England Club this year, Paolini has had a first serve percentage of over 85, winning 87% of her first serves against Sakkari on Saturday.

Meanwhile, she has only hit a combined four double faults to this stage of the tournament while converting a total of 13 break points.

© Iconsport

On Saturday, Eala announced her presence in a big way on the Grand Slam scene, knocking off the experienced Swiatek.

Her power and aggressive nature got the seasoned veteran, that is, Swiatek, to hit 44 unforced errors, while Eala only had 21 of her own.

Throughout her career Eala has also not been intimidated by big players, defeating her seventh top-10 player at a major singles tournament this weekend.

The Filipino captured five break points in round three, giving her a total of 14 at the tournament so far this year.

For a 22-year-old, she has not looked intimidated on the big stage that is Wimbledon this time around, registering just two double faults in her three encounters combined.

Eala has won two of her last three round of 16 matches on the WTA singles tour, going on to win the Lexus Birmingham Open last month after defeating Alina Charaeva in the last 16.

Tournament so far

Jasmine Paolini:

First round: vs. Robin Montgomery 0-6 6-4 7-5

Second round: vs. Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (7-0) 6-4

Third round: vs. Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-2

Alexandra Eala:

First round: vs. Renata Zarazua 6-1 6-2

Second round: vs. Maya Joint 3-6 6-2 6-0

Third round: vs. Iga Swiatek 7-6 (11-9) 6-2

Head To Head

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (2026) - Round of 32: Eala wins 6-1 7-6 (7-5)

The only previous meeting between these two took place earlier this year in Dubai on centre court in Asia.

Eala showed tremendous discipline on the day and a strong serve, converting 50% of her break-point opportunities (4/8) and winning 73% of her first serves, while Paolini won only 61% of hers.

We say: Eala to win in three sets

Eala is brimming with confidence and showing that she is ready to take out the biggest players on the women’s draw, and we expect her to force Paolini into making plenty of errors on Monday.