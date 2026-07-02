Preview: Wimbledon: Alexandra Eala vs. Iga Swiatek - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jul 2026 22:12

Fresh off becoming the first player from the Philippines — male or female — to reach the third round of Wimbledon, Alexandra Eala takes on defending champion Iga Swiatek for a place in the second week.

Both women have overcome different sorts of tests en route to their third meeting on the WTA Tour, though Saturday will mark the pair's first encounter at a Major.

Match preview

Denied what would have been the biggest title of her career to date by Maya Joint 12 months ago in Eastbourne, Eala got her revenge on a grander stage at SW19, even if it was not without difficulty.

The Filipina needed to overturn a first-set loss to the Australian youngster, who took down seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams, and the left-hander took up the challenge impressively.

Having dropped six games in the first set, Eala lost just two of the next 14, en route to a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory to break new ground by advancing to the third round of a Major for the first time.

No player from the Philippines has ever achieved this feat, doubly highlighting the 21-year-old's progress at the All England Club where she fell in the first round a year ago.

Thursday's win over Joint improved Eala to 11-3 on grass this season, and the Birmingham champion and Berlin semi-finalist will back herself to take down the defending champion.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Swiatek, for her part, was significantly improved in the second round after round-one struggles against Taylor Townsend on Tuesday, whom she beat in three sets after an error-strewn performance.

Overwhelmed in the first match of her title defence, there were no such issues against Karolina Pliskova as she secured a 6-1, 6-3 win in 70 minutes to improve to 4-0 in their head-to-head.

It was also the Pole's 20th career win at Wimbledon, meaning that the six-time Grand Slam champion has secured that many wins or higher at all four Majors — 26, 43 and 24 at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open, respectively.

Now undefeated in nine consecutive matches at the Championships, the defending champion aims to extend that run by hitting double figures in wins at the All England Club.

That would take her into the second week at SW19, and one step closer to emulating Williams (2015-2016) as the last repeat champion in these parts.

Tournament so far

Alexandra Eala

First round: vs. Renata Zarazua 6-2 6-2

Second round: vs. Maya Joint 3-6 6-2 6-0

Iga Swiatek

First round: vs. Taylor Townsend 6-1 2-6 6-3

Second round: vs. Karolina Pliskova 6-1 6-3

Head To Head

Madrid Open (2025) - Round of 64: Swiatek 4-6 6-4 6-2

Miami Open (2025) - Quarter-final: Eala 6-2 7-5

While Eala and Swiatek will face off for the first time on grass, they have history on the women's tour, having split previous meetings.

The Filipina — ranked outside the top 100 at the time — stunned the former world No. 1 in her breakthrough tournament in Miami last year, sealing a straight-sets win over the 25-time titleholder.

Swiatek got her revenge in Madrid soon after, although the Polish star needed to overturn losing the first set before sealing a hard-fought three-set success.

Eala's form on the grass is definitely encouraging, and she has already beaten Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina on the surface this year — both in straight sets — and will relish the chance of another scalp at the All England Club.

We say: Eala to win in three sets

While backing Eala for success may be deemed controversial, the Filipina has the momentum of a strong grass-court run this year, beating solid grass-courters Rybakina and Svitolina in the last month.

Given Swiatek's awful record in three-setters (5-8) in 2026, the 21-year-old may stun the defending champion to reach the second week at a Slam for the first time.