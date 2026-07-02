Preview: Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marie Bouzkova - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 02 Jul 2026 15:49

Meeting for the third time in a Grand Slam singles event, Liudmila Samsonova and Marie Bouzkova will square off for a spot in the last 16 of Wimbledon on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Russian ousted Diana Shnaider from this tournament in three sets, 6-4 4-6 6-2, while Bouzkova defeated Tyra Caterina Grant 7-5 6-3.

Match preview

After two matches, Liudmila Samsonova looks poised to replicate or better her success at Wimbledon from last year.

The 2025 quarter-finalist can reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam singles event for the fourth time since 2024 with a victory this weekend.

Samsonova won 83% of her first serve points in round two, a boost from her opener when she claimed 78% of those.

She has been exceptional in the return game, converting nine of her 14 break-point opportunities overall at Wimbledon this year.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old will hope to win a third-round match at a Grand Slam singles event for a fourth time in her last four appearances at this stage of a major tournament.

Despite making 42 unforced errors on Thursday, Samsonova once again had a strong net presence, winning 74% of her net points to advance.

© Iconsport

For a second successive Grand Slam event this year, Marie Bouzkova has made it to the third round, needing just over 90 minutes to win on Thursday.

In her two matches played so far, she has won over 70% of her first serve points and converted a combined 11 break points.

She committed just 11 unforced errors in her last match and had 14 winners, which ultimately proved to be enough to send her through.

The 21st-ranked Czech player has lost her last four third-round singles matches at a Grand Slam singles tournament, with Mirra Andreeva defeating her in straight sets at the French Open earlier this year.

That said, she has never lost a third-round Grand Slam singles outing at the All England Club, last reaching the round of 16 in 2023.

Balance has been key to her success at Wimbledon this year, and that was especially evident on Thursday as she won 74% of her first serves and 53% of her second ones.

Tournament so far

Liudmila Samsonova:

First round: vs. Polina Kudermetova 6-3 6-3

Second round: vs. Diana Shnaider 6-4 4-6 6-2

Marie Bouzkova:

First round: vs. Talia Gibson 6-1 3-6 6-2

Second round: vs. Tyra Caterina Grant 7-5 6-3

Head To Head

French Open (2019) - Third Qualifier: Samsonova wins 6-4 6-3

Nature Valley Classic (2019) - Third Qualifier: Bouzkova wins 6-3 6-1

Guadalajara Open (2023) - Third Round: Bouzkova wins 0-6 7-5 6-3

US Open (2024) - Second Round: Samsonova wins 3-6 7-6 6-3

Adelaide International (2025) - First Round: Samsonova wins 1-6 6-4 6-1

The first time these two squared off at Roland Garros, Samsonova had a big advantage regarding first serves, winning 65% of hers while Bouzkova claimed just 45% of hers as the former advanced.

Bouzkova got her first win in the head-to-head battle with the Russian later that year, without a single double fault, while converting six break-point opportunities.

Despite a rough opening set in Guadalajara, Bouzkova persevered with four break points and a first serve percentage of over 70.

At Flushing Meadows in 2024, it was Samsonova’s turn to mount a comeback, hitting 12 aces, while converting half of her break point opportunities (3/6) to claim victory.

Last year, the Russian did it again, overcoming eight double faults, but winning over 69% of her first serves, while Bouzkova won just 58% of hers.

We say: Bouzkova to win in three sets

We expect to see an unpredictable back-and-forth contest between these two once again, but in the end, we trust that Bouzkova will persevere and be a little sharper in her shot accuracy.