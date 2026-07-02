Preview: Hubert Hurkacz vs. Tommy Paul - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 02 Jul 2026 03:19

Meeting on grass for the first time Hubert Hurkacz and Tommy Paul will face each other for a place in the last 16 of Wimbledon on Friday.

On Wednesday the 2021 semi- finalist at this event defeated Sebastian Ofner 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 6-4 while Paul ousted Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

Match preview

After two matches Hubert Hurkacz looks like he is back to his old self, showing composure and power in his two victories against some strong opposition at Wimbledon this year.

The Polish player has yet to lose a set at the All England Club in 2026 while he has played relatively error free, registering a combined seven double faults in his two outings.

His powerful serve has been a nightmare for his opponents to defend, hitting a combined 31 aces against Ofner and Casper Ruud.

Friday will be the first time that he appears in the third round of a Grand Slam singles event since making it to the last 16 of the 2024 French Open.

With a victory in this upcoming match he will make the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2023.

So far at this tournament Hurkacz has won over 80% of his first serves while converting a total of seven break point opportunities in his two matches combined.

© Imago / Tischler

Another player off to a good start at Wimbledon is Tommy Paul, who like his upcoming opponent has not lost a set thus far.

The American is in great form, having advanced to the final in two of his last three singles events on tour before Wimbledon, finishing as the runner up at the most recent Queen’s Club Championship.

This will be his third straight appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam singles event in 2026, with Paul advancing on one of those occasions at the 2026 Australian Open.

A win for him in this match would mark the third time in his last four appearances at the All England Club that he earns a victory in a third-round singles affair .

Fans could see plenty of power on display Friday as Paul has hit a combined 31 aces at Wimbledon this year.

He has also been extremely sharp on his first serves, winning 78% of them in round two after boasting an 85% in his opener.

Tournament so far

Hubert Hurkacz:

First round: vs. Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2 7-6 (9-7)

Second round: vs. Sebastian Ofner 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 6-4

Tommy Paul:

First round: vs. Alexandre Muller 6-1 6-2 6-1

Second round: vs. Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2

Head To Head

ATP Masters Paris (2021) - Round of 32: Hurkacz wins 7-5 7-6

Indian Wells Open (2023) - Round of 32: Paul wins 4-6 6-2 6-4

Italian Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Paul wins 7-5 3-6 6-3

Italian Open (2025) - Quarter-finals: Paul wins 7-6 6-3

The first time these two squared off in a singles match in Paris, Hurkacz hit 13 aces and won 71% of his first serve points to earn the victory.

Two years later, at the Indian Wells Open, Paul converted four break-point opportunities and won 81% of his first serve points to claim his first triumph over Hurkacz.

The first of two meetings between them in Rome saw Paul overcome five double faults, while winning 70% of his net points and prevailing.

A year later, Paul beat Hurkacz again in the last eight, winning 74% of his first serves while the latter committed 48 unforced errors.

We say: Paul to win in five sets

Both men should be feeling confident coming into this outing, and we are backing Paul, who has shown more consistency in recent tournaments and looked a little more comfortable on grass.