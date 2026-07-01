Preview: Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova vs. Iga Swiatek - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jul 2026 06:33

Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek survived a major scare in her tournament opener against Taylor Townsend to book a second-round match against Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.

The Polish star now faces a fellow former world No. 1, following her Czech opponent's straight-sets success over compatriot Tereza Valentova.

Match preview

Heading into her tournament opener against Townsend, Swiatek was undoubtedly aware of her recent struggles to get the better of opponents in drawn-out matches.

The defending Wimbledon champion was 4-8 for the season in three-set matches, losing seven of her previous eight such contests.

As such, the signs were far from promising when Townsend responded to claiming just one game in Tuesday's opening set by forcing a decider.

However, the six-time Grand Slam champion dug deep to secure the final set, claiming a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 victory.

By recording the win, Swiatek extended her run of opening-round victories at Grand Slams to 26, having last suffered a defeat on her Wimbledon debut in 2019.

The world No. 1 now heads into Thursday's encounter holding a 19-5 career record at the Championships, where she aims to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to successfully defend her title.

© Iconsport / Taka Wu

Overcoming Pliskova will be tricky, especially considering the Czech player is one of three women from her country to reach a Championships title match this decade, alongside Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Although Pliskova was beaten by Ashleigh Barty in the 2021 final, that run has proven to be an outlier for the former finalist, who had no quarter-final appearances preceding that run and has achieved none since.

In fact, the 34-year-old has failed to progress past the second round in her recent visits, exiting in the second round in 2022 followed by consecutive first-round departures in 2023 and 2024.

As such, defeating compatriot Valentova on Tuesday ended a string of opening-round losses at SW19, and she now aims to stun Swiatek to reach the third round for the first time since that finalist run.

Given that the former world No. 1 reached the quarter-finals in Queen's and semi-finals in Nottingham during her grass-court build-up, she undeniably possesses momentum ahead of a fourth meeting with the six-time Slam winner.

Tournament so far

Karolina Pliskova:

First round: vs. Tereza Valentova 6-3 6-4

Iga Swiatek:

First round: vs. Taylor Townsend 6-1 2-6 6-3

Head To Head

Canadian Open (2023) - Round of 32: Swiatek 7-6(6) 6-2

Stuttgart Open (2023) - Quarter-final: Swiatek 4-6 6-1 6-2

Italian Open (2021) - Final: Swiatek 6-0 6-0

Thursday's encounter will be the fourth between Swiatek and Pliskova, with the Pole unsurprisingly leading 3-0 in their head-to-head record.

Two of their three meetings have been on clay, with Swiatek dropping just one set in their 2023 match in Stuttgart following a double-bagel victory in the Rome final two years earlier

With their most recent meeting taking place on the hard courts of Montreal three years ago, Thursday's match marks their first clash at a Grand Slam and their first on grass.

We say: Swiatek to win in two sets

Pliskova certainly possesses the tools to trouble Swiatek on this surface, especially given the Polish superstar's 5-8 record in deciding sets.

While the six-time Grand Slam champion is backed to edge the match in two tight sets, going the distance on Thursday could make the top seed sweat.