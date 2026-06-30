Preview: Amanda Anisimova vs. Sofia Kenin - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Jun 2026 18:55

In an all-American matchup at Wimbledon on Thursday, Amanda Anisimova faces Sofia Kenin in round two action at the All England Club.

Last year’s runner-up on the women’s draw defeated Lina Gjorcheska in straight sets, 6-3 6-2, while Kenin did the same, ousting Petra Marcinko 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

Match preview

The start of the 2026 Wimbledon tournament began impressively for Amanda Anisimova, who needed just over an hour to advance into round two.

She benefitted from her opponent's eight double faults while boasting a winning percentage of over 80 on both her first and second serves.

A two-time Grand Slam finalist, Anisimova will advance into the third round of a major tournament for a sixth successive occasion should she triumph on Thursday.

Only once has she lost a second-round affair at Wimbledon, with Magda Linette beating her in straight sets at that stage of the 2019 event.

In 2026, the 24-year-old had won over 70% of her service games and 65.3% of her first serves before the start of Wimbledon.

Anisimova improved tremendously on second serves in her opener, winning 81% of them, after coming into this tournament by winning just 47.1% of her second serves.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Sofia Kenin overcame a pesky Croatian opponent in her first match at Wimbledon, boasting a strong return game on the day.

While she won 71% of her first serve points, the American converted four of her five break point opportunities to earn a place in round two.

Thursday will mark her first appearance in the second round of a Grand Slam singles event since the 2025 edition of Wimbledon, with Kenin seeking a spot in round three at the All England Club for the first time since 2023.

The 2020 Australian Open champion had just two double faults in her opener, while Marcinko hit 12, which ultimately enabled the former to prevail.

Kenin has won over 65% of her service games this year but fewer than 50% of her second serves across all surfaces.

At the same time, she collected an impressive 37 receiving points in her opener while winning the only tiebreak of that match.

Tournament so far

Amanda Anisimova:

First round: vs. Lina Gjorcheska 6-3 6-2

Sofia Kenin:

First round: vs. Petra Marcinko 7-6 (7-4) 6-4

Head To Head

Hardee's Pro Classic (2017) - Semi-finals: Anisimova wins 6-3 6-0

RBC Pro Challenge (2017) - Second Round: Kenin wins 6-3 6-3

Charleston Open (2025) - Semi-finals: Kenin wins in a walkover 5-2

These two first squared off in Dothan in 2017, with Anisimova advancing comfortably from that match in straight sets.

Kenin evened the score later that year, beating Anisimova in an event played in Tyler, thanks to a strong all-around match.

Unfortunately, the third meeting between them last year was cut short when Anisimova retired due to a physical issue, in an encounter which saw Kenin win 69% of her first serves and convert three of her four break-point opportunities.

We say: Anisimova to win in three sets

This match could go down to the wire, but Anisimova’s form in Grand Slams of late has been strong, and we expect that her 2025 Wimbledon experience will serve her well when needed on Thursday.