Preview: Jasmine Paolini vs. Viktorija Golubic - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Jun 2026 19:00

Meeting for the first time in a singles match since 2022, Jasmine Paolini and Viktorija Golubic square off on Thursday with a spot in the third round of Wimbledon at stake.

In her opening match, the 2024 runner-up at this event beat Robin Montgomery 0-6 6-4 7-5, while Golubic advanced as well, thanks to a 6-2 2-6 6-1 victory over Irnya Shymanovich.

Match preview

It was not always pretty, especially in the opening set, but ultimately Paolini survived her first match at the All England Club despite her share of setbacks.

The Italian had a first serve percentage of 93 in the match while converting four of her break point opportunities.

A win on Thursday would mark the fourth successive time that she reaches the third round of a Grand Slam singles event and the third consecutive occasion in which Paolini does so at Wimbledon.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist has won her last two singles matches at the All England Club after losing the opening set, but lost her lone match at this tournament last year when winning the first set.

While she showed her power on Tuesday, Paolini also proved that she is prone to making her share of mistakes, committing 37 unforced errors in that match.

In 2026, the 30-year-old has won over 60% of his first-serve points across all surfaces, while also winning over 65% of her service games.

© Imago / NurPhoto

For the first time since 2023, Viktorija Golubic will feature in a second-round singles match at Wimbledon after winning an outing that was full of ups and downs for the Swiss player.

While she converted five break point opportunities, Golubic also won just 52% of her second serves throughout the match.

A win on Thursday would mark just the third time in her career on the singles tour that she advances into round three of this tournament and the first since reaching the quarter-finals in 2021.

The 33-year-old has lost her last three appearances in round two of a Grand Slam singles event, including her last two second-round affairs at Wimbledon.

Golubic made 20 unforced errors in her opener and won 67% of her first serve points with just two aces in what was an up-and-down match for her overall.

She only won 60% of her first serve points on that occasion, below her average of 69.9% for the year heading into this event.

Tournament so far

Jasmine Paolini:

First round: vs. Robin Montgomery 0-6 6-4 7-5

Viktorija Golubic:

First round: vs. Irnya Shymanovich 6-2 2-6 6-1

Head To Head

AEGON GB Pro-Series Barnstaple (2014) - Round of 16: Golubic wins 6-2 6-2

Saint-Malo Open (2021) - Final: Golubic wins 6-1 6-3

Indian Wells Open (2022) - Round of 32: Golubic wins 7-5 1-6 7-6

Warsaw Open (2022) - Quarter-finals: Paolini wins 1-6 6-2 6-2

The first meeting between these two over a decade ago was a comfortable triumph for the veteran Swiss player, who only lost a combined four games on that occasion.

The rematch seven years later was another straightforward triumph for Golubic, who won 64% of her first serves and converted five of her six break-point opportunities to lift the trophy in Saint-Malo.

At the Indian Wells Open that same year, Paolini put up a good fight, with a 94% on her first serve, but ultimately fell short as Golubic won the only tiebreak of that outing.

Despite a slow start in her last meeting with Golubic, Paolini ultimately pulled it out, winning 57% of her first serves while converting six of her eight break-point opportunities.

We say: Paolini to win in three sets

At times, these two are their own worst enemies, which, for the neutrals, could lead to a long match on Thursday.

In the end, Paolini’s forehand and aggressive nature should give her the upper hand against Golubic, who has looked fatigued in many of her matches of late.