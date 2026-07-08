Preview: Karolina Muchova vs. Coco Gauff - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 08 Jul 2026 02:24

In what promises to be another epic Grand Slam showdown on Thursday, either Karolina Muchova or Coco Gauff will reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time as the two ladies square off at the All England Club.

To reach the quarter-finals, Muchova defeated Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-4) 6-4, while her upcoming American opponents beat Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Match preview

After a narrow victory in her opening set on Tuesday, Karolina Muchova took control of her quarter-final affair, converting three break points along the way.

The 10th-ranked Czech player can reach the final of a Grand Slam singles event on Thursday for only the second time in her career, after finishing as the runner-up at the 2023 French Open.

Muchova has finally gotten over the hump at Wimbledon this time around, thanks in part to her strong first serve.

On three occasions at the All England Club this year, she has won 80% of her first serves or more, while she has not lost a tiebreak thus far.

Meanwhile, Muchova has lost three of her last four Grand Slam singles semifinals, including the last one at the 2024 US Open against Jessica Pegula.

In her five matches at Wimbledon this year, the 29-year-old has committed two or fewer double faults on four occasions.

© Iconsport / SMG via ZUMA Press Wire)

It was another slow start, but once again Coco Gauff fought back to earn a place in the semi-finals at the All England Club.

Even though she has hit five or more double faults in her last four matches, the American has also won over 65% of her first serves in each of her encounters at the tournament so far.

The American has lost the opening set in her last two matches but has shown plenty of determination in her return game to stay alive.

Gauff has converted five or more break points in her last three matches, while winning her only two tiebreaks at the event in 2026.

So far this year she has won over over 60% of her service games, and saved more than 50% of her break points overall across all surfaces.

While she has lost two of her last three semi-final matches at a Grand Slam singles event, Gauff won the last one in 2025 and went on to win the French Open on that occasion.

Tournament so far

Karolina Muchova:

First round: vs. Anastasia Zakharova 6-3 6-2

Second round: vs. Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-2

Third round: vs. Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-2 7-6 (7-1)

Round of 16: vs. Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 5-7 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-4) 6-4

Coco Gauff:

First round: vs. Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-1

Second round: vs. Solana Sierra 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-7)

Third round: vs. Claire Liu 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Belinda Bencic 4-6 6-3 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-3

Head To Head

Cincinnati Open (2023) - Final: Gauff wins 6-3 6-4

US Open (2023) - Semi-final: Gauff wins 6-4 7-5

Beijing Open (2024) - Final: Gauff wins 6-1 6-3

United Cup (2025) - Round Robin: Gauff wins 6-1 6-4

Australian Open (2026) - Round of 16: Gauff wins 6-1 3-6 6-3

Miami Open (2026) - Semi-final: Gauff wins 6-1 6-1

Stuttgart Open (2026) - Quarter-final: Muchova wins 6-3 5-7 6-3

In Cincinnati back in 2023, these ladies met for the first time on the singles draw, with Gauff emerging victorious thanks to her five break points while winning 71% of her first serves.

At Flushing Meadows later that year, it was the American who won again, earning 36 receiving points and a 72% second-serve success.

In Beijing later that year, Gauff claimed another triumph, winning 85% of her first serves to advance in straight sets.

The last Grand Slam singles meeting between them this year saw Gauff win 77% of her second serves and convert five break-point opportunities en route to another win.

Muchova finally earned her first victory in the overall series against Gauff in Germany this year, registering just one double fault, while converting five of her break points.

We say: Gauff to win in three sets

While Gauff can at times be her own worst enemy, she has so much power and has been extremely opportunistic, and we believe she will find a way to get an edge in this outing.