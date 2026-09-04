Preview: Jessica Pegula vs. Sorana Cirstea- US Open prediction, form, head-to-head

Playing in the fourth round of the US Open for a fifth successive occasion, Jessica Pegula will take on Sorana Cirstea on Sunday.

In round three, Pegula came from behind to defeat Leylah Fernandez 1-6 6-4 6-3, while her upcoming Romanian opponent defeated Jasmine Paolini, 6-3 6-3.

Match preview

Pegula began about as poorly as many would have expected in round three but showed tremendous resilience to earn a spot in the last 16.

She landed just 31% of her first serves in the opening set but wound up claiming 87% of her second ones over the three sets to emerge victorious.

Overall, Pegula has converted 11 break points at this event and committed a mere five double faults combined in her three matches.

Sunday will mark her third appearance in a Grand Slam singles last 16 outing this year, with the American winning on those previous two occasions.

At the same time, she has won three of her previous four fourth-round outings at this tournament on the singles draw, failing to lose a set in those last three instances.

The 2024 US Open runner-up has not conceded a break point in two of her three singles affairs this year, but gave up three against Fernandez.

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Sorana Cirstea is turning back the clock and proving that age is just a number at this point of the 2026 US Open.

The 36-year-old has yet to lose a set at the 2026 event and is one win away from equalling her best-ever finish at this tournament in 2024.

She is the oldest player remaining on the singles draw, and has won her last two Grand Slam singles outings in the last 16.

The Romanian, who intends to retire at the end of 2026, has experienced a major renaissance at this event, winning at least 70% of her first serves in two of her three matches.

At the same time she has won over 60% of her second serves in two of her three matches played, including 73% in round three.

Cirstea has won two of her three fourth-round Grand Slam singles matches on the hard court when winning the opening set, including a straight-sets triumph over Belinda Bencic at this stage of the 2023 US Open.

Tournament so far

Jessica Pegula:

First round: vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 6-2

Second round: vs. Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-1

Third round: vs. Leylah Fernandez 1-6 6-4 6-3

Sorana Cirstea:

First round: vs. Julia Grabher 6-3 6-0

Second round: vs. Diane Parry 6-2 7-5

Third round: vs. Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-3

Head To Head

Dow Corning Tennis Classic (2011) - First Round: Cirstea wins 7-6 7-3

Madrid Open (2021) - Round of 64: Pegula wins 7-6 6-3

Cincinnati Open (2026) - Round of 16: Pegula wins 6-2 4-6 7-5

Over a decade ago, when these ladies first met, it was Cirstea who got the better of Pegula at the Dow Corning Classic in straight sets.

Fast forward 10 years later and it was Pegula’s turn to triumph, winning 70% of her first serves in Madrid and converting three of her four break point opportunities.

Earlier this year, Pegula won a close one against Cirstea, converting seven break points with a mere two double faults to go along with it.

We say: Pegula to win in three sets

Cirstea will not go down without a fight, but matching the intensity and endurance of Pegula, who is used to making deep runs at this tournament, will be a tall order for the Romanian.