Preview: US Open: Gael Monfils vs. Learner Tien - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

Fresh off securing his first US Open win at the fifth time of asking, Learner Tien faces veteran Gael Monfils on Thursday, aiming to put paid to the 40-year-old’s Grand Slam career.

The Frenchman played outstanding tennis on Tuesday night to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in four sets, ending a run of first-round losses at the Majors, and now faces a player 20 years his junior for a place in the third round.

Gael Monfils vs. Learner Tien match preview

When Monfils fell a set behind to Daniel Vallejo on Tuesday night, you would have forgiven the Frenchman for staring down a familiar sinking feeling.

Winless at the Majors since last year’s French Open, the veteran had suffered three tournament-opening exits at the leading events and was not given a wild card for Wimbledon, leaving him at risk of going winless at such events throughout his 2026 retirement tour.

However, the showman found a different level in sets two, three and four, aided by playing front-foot, attacking tennis en route to a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 win on the day that he turned 40.

That result means that Monfils ends his Grand Slam career having avoided consecutive first-round exits at the same event, and he now seeks his 35th career success in New York to reach the third round at a Slam for the first time since 2025’s run to the Australian Open fourth round.

While that outcome requires the world No. 311 to secure his first top-20 victory in over a year, the former world No. 6’s attacking brand of tennis - Monfils fired a staggering 37 winners on Tuesday - should stand him in good stead against the crafty Tien.

© Iconsport / Trent Patterson / Sipa USA

The American young star finally got a first US Open victory after four unsuccessful attempts, effectively signalling his status as a top-20 player.

After previous first-round defeats to Miomir Kecmanovic, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils and Novak Djokovic, the two-time ATP champion dispatched Nuno Borges in straight sets to secure a first win at his home Slam.

Tuesday’s victory follows a summer during which he reached the semi-finals in Canada and the third round in Cincinnati ahead of his fifth main-draw appearance at Flushing Meadows.

Having been just inside the top 50 12 months ago, Tien’s ascent to No. 15 in the world demonstrates his surge in the rankings, and the future top-10 star now seeks back-to-back victories in New York at Monfils’s expense.

Fresh off the encouragement of breaking new ground to emulate Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Pete Sampras and coach Michael Chang as the fifth American in the Open Era to notch Grand Slam victories at all four tournaments before turning 21, Tien will back himself to beat his opponent and set up a third-round meeting with Jakub Mensik or Jurij Rodionov.

Tournament so far

Gael Monfils First round: vs. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6 6-1 6-2 6-0

Learner Tien First round: vs. Nuno Borges 6-4 6-1 6-2

Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien head-to-head

Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien Canada Masters (2026) - Second round: Tien 6-3 0-6 6-3

Monfils and Tien’s only meeting on the ATP Tour happened in Canada, where the home player needed to triumph in three sets to seal a third-round berth.

Monfils, though, enters their second encounter aware that he is 0-3 against top-20 players, while his American opponent is 6-0 against players outside the top 100, highlighting his consistency against such opponents.

We say: Tien to win in four sets

Monfils’s history of dragging opponents into exhausting five-set thrillers means a deciding set is always a lingering threat when he takes to the court.

However, Tien’s current form and winning streak against players outside the top 100 make him the clear favourite to edge past the veteran and claim a gritty victory in four tight sets.