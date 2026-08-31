Preview: US Open: Alexander Zverev vs. Lorenzo Sonego - prediction, form, head-to-head

Aiming to find some much-needed winning rhythm in New York, Alexander Zverev begins his bid for a first US Open crown and a second Major in 2026 against Lorenzo Sonego under the lights on Tuesday.

The German star is the top seed in Flushing owing to Jannik Sinner's withdrawal before the final Grand Slam of the year, having leapfrogged a previously absent Carlos Alcaraz, and looks to avoid his earliest exit in the United States in 11 years.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego match preview

For the first time in his career, Zverev enters the US Open as a Grand Slam champion, having got the monkey off his back at this year's French Open.

The tournament in Queens was for years synonymous with the top seed's gut-wrenching defeat in 2020 when he failed to serve out the title match against Dominic Thiem.

It took about six more years, but the 25-time ATP champion finally got his hands on the victor's trophy at the end of a Major, and now heads into his 11th main-draw appearance in New York playing the freest Slam tennis of his career.

That much was evident en route to the Roland Garros crown and for much of the Wimbledon run two months ago before falling to his nemesis Jannik Sinner.

However, even that match showed Zverev's newfound level, as he took a set off the eventual champion and seemed to be out-hitting the world No. 1 for a set and a half before Sinner raised his level and Zverev's dropped.

Heading into Tuesday's match at 18-2 for the season in Grand Slams, the 29-year-old seeks his 19th triumph to see off the threat of Sonego.

© Imago / LaPresse

Indeed, the big-hitting Italian is the undeniable underdog, especially considering his opponent's run in Slams this year, as well as the German not suffering a first-round loss in New York since his debut appearance in 2015.

It also does not help his prospects that New York has statistically brought out his worst performance levels, with the second round representing his ceiling.

Sonego's previous visits to Flushing have been marked by five round-one exits and three second-round eliminations, a record that underlines his paucity of match wins in Queens: three.

The 31-year-old's 27% win rate is significantly below his Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon records — 59%, 56% and 56% — highlighting how it has not been a happy hunting ground.

As such, the four-time titleholder faces an uphill challenge against a player he has never defeated, especially at a tournament where he has scarcely thrived throughout his career.

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Alexander Zverev vs. Lorenzo Sonego China Open (2025) - Round of 32: Zverev 6-4 6-3 Halle Open (2025) - Round of 16: Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(2) Halle Open (2024) - Round of 16: Zverev 6-4 7-6(5) United Cup (2024) - Group Stage: Zverev 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 Dubai (2023) - Quarter-final: Zverev 7-5 6-4 Monte-Carlo Masters (2021) - Round of 32: Zverev 6-3 6-3

While Zverev and Sonego's seventh meeting will mark their first at a Grand Slam, the German has dominated this match-up, holding a 6-0 advantage.

Of the 14 sets played, the world No. 2 has won 12, further highlighting the 29-year-old's superiority against the four-time titlist.

The top seed carries a 17-3 record against players outside the top 50 in 2026, with a defeat to Tallon Griekspoor in Canada ending his 16-match winning streak against such opponents.

In contrast, Sonego has fallen to defeat in all three meetings with top-10 players in 2026, further stressing his uphill challenge.

We say: Zverev to win in four sets

Zverev may have lacked the necessary momentum and match-winning rhythm since his Wimbledon run, but the top seed's strong run at Majors this year and nine-match winning streak in first rounds stand him in great stead before facing Sonego for the seventh time.

Even though the German may drop a third set to the world No. 91, this one should be done and dusted in four as the 2020 finalist advances in New York.