Preview: US Open: Ben Shelton vs. Tallon Griekspoor - prediction, form, head-to-head

Ben Shelton and Tallon Griekspoor will tussle in one of the mouthwatering first-round matches at the 2026 US Open, with the American star aiming to avoid a shock exit.

The eighth seed is effectively spearheading the American men's bid to produce a first home winner since Andy Roddick in 2003 but faces a banana skin in Griekspoor to avoid an early exit.

Match preview

Box Office Ben surged to a successful defence of his Canadian Open title in the lead-up to the final Grand Slam of 2026.

While that achievement on its own was undeniably admirable, not dropping a set in his six victories added to the impressive nature of his triumph at the Masters 1000 event, meaning he clinched his fourth title of 2026.

After dropping serve only three times in Canada and facing no break points in three of his matches during that run, the hard-hitting left-hander heads into this year's US Open carrying undeniable momentum, as his imperious serve — his biggest weapon — hits the right spots.

Shelton has not exited at the first hurdle in New York since his debut appearance in 2022, with his subsequent visits resulting in one semi-final run and two third-round exits.

Having suffered a round-one defeat at Wimbledon, marking his first opening-match defeat since the 2023 French Open, the 23-year-old aims to avoid back-to-back swift eliminations at a leading event for the first time in his fledgling career.

Facing Griekspoor will be far from a cakewalk, considering the Dutchman's tendency to spring the odd upset.

© Imago / Hasenkopf

That feeling is evidenced by a recent three-set win over Alexander Zverev in Canada earlier this month, overturning a first-set loss to beat the world No. 2.

The 30-year-old former world No. 21 progressed to the fourth round at the event before a meek exit to Daniel Merida Aguilar.

Still, he ought to have taken much-needed encouragement from the ATP 1000 tournament after a series of disappointing early exits in Monte Carlo, Munich, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros during the European clay-court swing, followed by further quick defeats in Halle and Wimbledon on grass, as well as a first-round loss to Alejandro Tabilo in Washington.

Winning three in a row for the first time since a run to the Dubai final in February was not lost on anyone, and he now enters his sixth US Open main draw aiming to spring a surprise.

That will require the stars to align for the world No. 56, whose results in Flushing have been decidedly below par, with three of his previous five appearances ending in the first round alongside second and third-round exits in his tournament history.

This immediately highlights Griekspoor's inferiority when taking on one of the home nation's most in-form players on the men's tour, but stranger things have happened in this sport.

Head To Head

Shelton and Griekspoor have never faced off on the ATP Tour ahead of their US Open match, meaning the victor will take a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

Griekspoor heads into the match in New York holding a 3-3 record against top-10 players over the last year, notably winning two of his last three tussles against the elite.

Shelton, though, will definitely be mindful of the 30-year-old's threat, having already exited to two players outside the top 50 at Roland Garros and Wimbledon after falling to Raphael Collignon and Otto Virtanen respectively.

We say: Shelton to win in four sets

Griekspoor may not have pulled up trees for much of the year on tour, and his second-rate record at the US Open further diminishes his prospects.

Nonetheless, the experienced Dutchman is tipped to take a set off Shelton, even if Box Office Ben is backed to produce another brilliant serving performance to overpower the world No. 56 in four.