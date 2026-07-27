Preview: Alex Michelsen vs. Jack Draper - Citi Open prediction, head-to-head

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jul 2026 17:46

Refreshed and raring to go for just his sixth tournament of the 2026 ATP Tour, Jack Draper opens his Citi Open campaign against home favourite Alex Michelsen in Tuesday's first-round match.

The former British number one earned a Washington wildcard for the ATP 500 event, which will mark his first competition since a praiseworthy run to the Eastbourne semi-finals in June.

Alex Michelsen vs. Jack Draper match preview

While still in the embryonic stages of his tennis journey, Draper's career thus far has been perpetually defined by the fitness debate, and injuries have reared their ugly heads more often than not for the 24-year-old over the past 12 months.

In fact, Draper has not even touched Grand Slam soil in 2026, sitting out the Australian Open with an arm injury, withdrawing from Roland-Garros with a leg problem, and missing Wimbledon due to a flare-up of his troublesome arm concern.

Draper's latest setback came at an especially inopportune time, as the former US Open semi-finalist had progressed to the last four of the Eastbourne Open - falling to Frenchman Ugo Humbert - on what was his first tournament appearance in two months.

Having now spent a further five weeks in the treatment room, Draper has plummeted to 147th in the world, but the bullish 26-year-old has professed that he has never felt better over the past 12 months than he does at this very moment.

Boasting a modest 8-5 record for the 2026 season, Draper now gears up for just his second appearance at the Citi Open; his debut tournament in 2022 saw him overcome Stefan Kozlov first up before a second-round loss to Andrey Rublev.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Marginally more familiar with the courts of Citi, Draper's first-round foe Michelsen reached the quarter-finals on his tournament debut in 2024, before being consigned to a second-round exit at the most recent edition.

The American coincidentally fell to a Briton in the 2025 competition - losing 4-6 4-6 to the recently-retired Dan Evans - but he has since turned his fortunes around against opponents flying the Union Jack flag.

Indeed, Michelsen returns to ATP Tour duty after winning the Cranbook Tennis Classic Challenger event last weekend, thanks to a 7-6[4] 6-3 victory over Jacob Fearnley in the final, a few weeks on from losing to the same man in five sets in the Wimbledon first round.

Sitting 107 places above Draper in the ATP rankings, the world number 40 is still awaiting his maiden ATP Tour title, but all three of his final appearances have come on US turf at the 2023 and 2024 Hall of Fame Opens, and the 2024 Winston-Salem Open.

Michelsen's first top-level final at the 2023 Hall of Fame competition ended in defeat to Adrian Mannarino, and either the Frenchman or Learner Tien will be awaiting the victor of Tuesday's battle in round two.

Alex Michelsen vs. Jack Draper head-to-head

Michelsen and Draper will be going head-to-head for the first time on Tuesday, as the American right-hander squares up to the British leftie.

With the caveat of playing fewer matches, Draper boasts the superior serving statistics in 2026, winning 78% of his first deliveries compared to Michelsen's 72%, and 54% of his second serves to the American's 51%.

Draper has also converted 40% of his break-point chances to Michelsen's 36%, although the home favourite has saved 63% of his break points faced, compared to Draper's 55%.

We say: Draper to win in three sets

Even after a two-month layoff from April to June, Draper took care of business against opponents he would expect to beat in Eastbourne, and his statements about feeling physically better than ever in 2026 makes for pleasant hearing.

Michelsen's recent trophy-winning experience is an invaluable asset, but if Draper's body really is in peak condition, the Briton has our backing to make a triumphant return.