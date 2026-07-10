Preview: Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Jul 2026 23:57

Aiming to be the seventh player in the Open Era to win the Channel Slam, Alexander Zverev takes on nemesis and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in Sunday's Wimbledon men's final, for a chance to join Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the exclusive list.

Both finalists dispatched their semi-final opponents in straight sets, with Sinner raising his level immensely to beat the GOAT and Zverev ending British wildcard Arthur Fery's fairytale run at the Championships.

Match preview

Sinner's level had fluctuated since surviving a five-setter against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of his Wimbledon title defence, and issues in his execution, especially on the forehand wing, caused doubt before Friday's semi-final at SW19.

Despite winning 12 sets in a row ahead of his 12th meeting with Djokovic, the Serbian superstar was backed to stun the world No. 1 in a rematch of last year's semi-final, in their first encounter since the 39-year-old's thrilling victory over the men's top player in Australia earlier this year.

However, Sinner had other ideas, producing his finest showing of the tournament and arguably his best tennis showing since the Madrid Masters to dispatch the 24-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets.

Fresh off a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 triumph in which he fired 40 winners, including 16 aces, and made a paltry 15 unforced errors, the defending champion heads into his first Grand Slam final for the first time in nearly a year since the 2025 US Open, aiming to clinch consecutive triumphs at the All England Club to move on from last month's Roland Garros disappointment.

Nobody can deny that the 24-year-old is a massive favourite for Sunday, and having emulated Nadal (2010, 2011) and Djokovic (2019-2021) as the world No. 1s to make it to consecutive Wimbledon championship matches, the Italian seeks a fifth Major at Zverev's expense.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Backing Sinner makes sense, considering his dominance of the 29-year-old German; however, the 25-time ATP champion heads into a 15th meeting with the top seed having got the monkey of never winning a Grand Slam off his back.

Finally getting over the line at Roland Garros, the German has played freely and confidently at SW19, where he had previously never progressed past the fourth round.

Now, the French Open holder has overcome his first-round exit at the Championships a year ago to surge into Sunday's title match, snapping a seven-match losing run to Taylor Fritz in the process, albeit a knee issue encumbered Fritz.

Considering that Zverev faces an opponent whom he has not won against in three years, losing nine straight matches, the seventh player to reach the final of all four Slams, the Olympics and ATP Finals needs to play at his finest level to avoid a 10th consecutive defeat in this matchup.

With Friday's 7-6[0], 6-2, 6-4 win over British wildcard Fery seeing him surpass Sir Andy Murray as the oldest male player in the Open Era to reach all four Slam finals, Zverev now aims to add to his collection by completing the Channel Slam.

While he has not served as many aces as Sinner (87-113), the 29-year-old has landed more first serves (73-65%), claimed more points on second deliveries (61-54%) and has had more joy returning second serves (47-42%), and it remains to be seen if the French Open victor's level stays high on Sunday.

Tournament so far

Jannik Sinner:

First round: vs. Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6 6-3 6-7[6] 6-2 6-3

Second round: vs. Nuno Borges 7-6[4] 7-6[2] 6-4

Third round: vs. Jensen Brooksby 6-4 6-3 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3 7-6[0] 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3

Semi-final: vs. Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Alexander Blockx 6-4 6-7[8] 7-6[5] 7-6[0]

Second round: vs. Valentin Royer 6-1 6-3 7-6[3]

Third round: vs. Marcos Giron 6-2 7-6[4] 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Jiri Lehecka 6-4 7-5 3-6 7-6[6]

Quarter-final: vs. Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 6-2

Semi-final: vs. Arthur Fery 7-6[0] 6-2 6-4

Head To Head

Madrid Masters (2026) - Final: Sinner 6-1 6-2

Monte-Carlo Masters (2026) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-1 6-4

Miami Open (2026) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-3 7-6(4)

Indian Wells Masters (2026) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-2 6-4

ATP Finals (2025) - Round Robin: Sinner 6-4 6-3

Paris Masters (2025) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-0 6-1

Vienna (2025) - Final: Sinner 3-6 6-3 7-5

Australian Open (2025) - Final: Sinner 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3

Cincinnati Masters (2024) - Semi-final: Sinner 7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4)

US Open (2023) - Fourth round: Zverev 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3

Monte-Carlo Masters (2022) - Quarter-final: Zverev 5-7 6-3 7-6(5)

US Open (2021) - Fourth round: Zverev 6-4 6-4 7-6(7)

Cologne 2 (2020) - Semi-final: Zverev 7-6(3) 6-3

Roland Garros (2020) - Fourth round: Sinner 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3

While there is an undeniable mental block against Sinner, Zverev at least heads into Sunday's 15th meeting on the ATP Tour after winning a Grand Slam.

That hopefully stands him in good stead as he seeks to end a nine-match losing run in this matchup, six of which have been straight-set defeats since notching one in their 2025 Vienna Open title match.

Since then, Sinner has claimed 12 sets from 12 across six wins, with the most recent a stunning 6-1, 6-2 win over the German star at the Madrid Masters, extending his winning record in title matches against the 29-year-old to 3-0 after wins at the Australian Open (2025) and Vienna (2025).

Both men are tied at 2-2 in Grand Slam meetings, with the Italian No. 1's Roland Garros and Australian Open wins in 2020 and 2025 sandwiching Zverev's US Open triumphs in 2021 and 2023, ahead of the players' fifth encounter at a Major.

Notably, the top seed heads into Sunday's encounter on a nine-match winning run in finals, having last lost to someone other than Alcaraz in 2023, when Djokovic beat him in the ATP Finals championship match.

We say: Sinner to win in four sets

Surely, Zverev does not go down without a fight this time, buoyed by the confidence of his recent Grand Slam success in Paris.

That much has been evident during his Championships run this fortnight, but facing the top seed is a different kettle of fish, especially if the Italian plays at the supremely high level shown against Djokovic in the semis.

While Zverev is tipped to snatch a set — possibly even two — it remains to be seen if and how much winning a Slam really moves the needle mentally against Sinner.

As such, the defending champion is expected to retain his crown and secure a fifth Grand Slam title, moving two behind friendly rival Alcaraz.