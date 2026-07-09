Preview: Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 09 Jul 2026 19:10

A new Wimbledon champion will be crowned on Saturday when Karolina Muchova squares off with Linda Noskova in the very first all-Czech final on the women’s draw at the All England Club.

On Thursday, Muchova found a way past Coco Gauff 6-2 1-6 7-6 (12-10), while her upcoming opponent beat Marta Kostyuk in straight sets 6-4 6-4.

Match preview

The road to a Grand Slam final is rarely smooth, and that is something that Karolina Muchova has discovered throughout the tournament this year.

The Czech was pushed to a third-set tiebreak on Thursday but ultimately came out on top, winning 70% of her first serves to advance to the final.

Saturday will mark her first appearance in a Grand Slam singles final since the 2023 French Open, which she lost to Iga Swiatek in three sets.

At Wimbledon so far this year, Muchova has not lost an opening set and has also won all of her tiebreaks.

In five of her six matches at the All England Club this year, Muchova has registered just two double faults or fewer, while she did not hit a single double fault in two encounters.

This year, she has won two of her three final matches played on the singles draw, including her most recent one at the Bad Homburg Open against Naomi Osaka, who had to retire in the second set.

© Imago

Linda Noskova was really on her game in the semis, winning 76% of her first serves and converting three of her six break point opportunities.

As a result, she is through to her first Grand Slam singles final, winning her last three matches at Wimbledon in straight sets.

Saturday’s match will be the fourth final for her on the singles draw in 2026,, with the Czech losing on two of those last three occasions but winning the last one over Jessica Pegula in Berlin last month.

Overall, she has given up just one break point or fewer in each of her last three contests, while winning her only two tiebreaks at the tournament so far.

She has never lost a match on the singles draw at Wimbledon when winning the opening set, doing so in five of her six encounters this time around.

At the same time, Noskova has won over 70% of her first serves in all but one of her matches on the singles draw at the All England Club in 2026, boasting a 66% in that department in her third-round outing versus Sorana Cirstea.

Tournament so far

Karolina Muchova:

First round: vs. Anastasia Zakharova 6-3 6-2

Second round: vs. Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-2

Third round: vs. Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-2 7-6 (7-1)

Round of 16: vs. Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 5-7 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-4) 6-4

Semi-final: vs. Coco Gauff 6-2 1-6 7-6 (12-10)

Linda Noskova:

First round: vs. Ella Seidel 6-4 6-3

Second round: vs. Camila Osorio 6-3 4-6 6-2

Third round: vs. Sorana Cirstea 2-6 6-3 7-6 11-9

Round of 16: vs. Madison Keys 6-4 7-6 (7-2)

Quarter-final: vs. Elise Mertens 6-3 7-5

Semi-final: vs. Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4

Head To Head

US Open (2025) - Round of 32: Muchova wins 6-7 6-4 6-2

When these ladies faced each other for the only time, Muchova won 72% of her first serves and converted five break points to earn a three-set triumph.

We say: Muchova to win in three sets

Expect this to be a battle between two ladies desperate to lift this trophy, but in the end, we trust that Muchova’s prior Grand Slam experience in a final and the variety in her game will prevail.