Preview: Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Noskova - Wimbledon prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 09 Jul 2026 12:31 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 16:16

Playing in her second successive Grand Slam semi-final, Marta Kostyuk will take on Linda Noskova on Thursday at the penultimate stage of Wimbledon.

To get to this phase of the tournament, the Ukrainian ousted Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2 while Noskova eliminated Elise Mertens 6-3 7-5.

Match preview

All tournament long, Marta Kostyuk has been getting the job done, and now she is a mere two wins away from capturing her first Grand Slam singles title.

Another victory for her on Thursday would mark the first time that she will have made it to the final of a major tournament, having lost the French Open semi-final to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets this year.

In her quarter-final match, Kostyuk looked unstoppable when on serve, winning 89% of her first serves and 73% of her second ones.

At Wimbledon this year, she has won her opening set in all but one match, while winning over 70% of her first serves in four of her five matches.

She has converted three or more break points in each of her matches on the road to the semis, but lost her only tiebreak of the tournament in round two.

Thursday will be her fifth appearance in the semi-finals of a singles event this year, with the 12th-seeded player at this year's tournament advancing on three of those last four occasions.

© Imago / CTK Photo

For the first time in her career, Linda Noskova is through to the semi-finals of a Grand Slam singles contest, coming through when it mattered most on Wednesday.

The Czech won 80% of her first serves against Mertens while hitting seven aces along the way to advance.

This upcoming encounter will be her fifth appearance in the semi-finals of a singles event in 2026, with Noskova advancing on three of those occasions this year.

At Wimbledon this time around, she has won over 70% of her first serves in all but one match, while giving up just one break point combined in her last two outings.

She has won her only two tiebreaks at Wimbledon this year and also over 50% of her second serves in each of her matches.

Noskova has collected over 20 receiving points in all of her outings, including an impressive 37 in her quarter-final affair on Wednesday.

Tournament so far

Marta Kostyuk:

First round: vs. Nadia Podoroska 6-1 6-2

Second round: vs. Anna Blinkova 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-3

Third round: vs. Emma Navarro 6-2 4-6 6-1

Round of 16: vs. Ashlyn Krueger 6-4 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2

Linda Noskova:

First Round: vs. Ella Seidel 6-4 6-3

Second round: vs. Camila Osorio 6-3 4-6 6-2

Third round: vs. Sorana Cirstea 2-6 6-3 7-6 11-9

Round of 16: vs. Madison Keys 6-4 7-6 (7-2)

Quarter-final: vs. Elise Mertens 6-3 7-5

Head To Head

Madrid Open (2026) - Quarter-final: Kostyuk wins 7-6 (7-1) 6-0

The only meeting between these two occurred in the Spanish capital earlier this year, with Kostyuk coming out on top, winning 70% of her first serves and converting seven break-point opportunities.

We say: Kostyuk to win in three sets

This will be a battle to the end, but we trust that Kostyuk's big tests at Wimbledon so far and her overall perseverance will enable her to get the edge in this contest.