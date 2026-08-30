Preview: US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils - prediction, form, head-to-head

One former top-10 player on the ATP Tour, Stefanos Tsitsipas, battles a future top-10 star, Arthur Fils, in one of the mouthwatering first-round matches at the US Open.

Tsitsipas may be a significantly diminished force on the ATP Tour, but the Greek star's dip guarantees little for his French opponent, who enters the final Major of 2026 fresh off his first Masters 1000 in Cincinnati

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils match preview

Tsitsipas may find himself outside the top 50 on the men's tour these days, but the two-time Grand Slam finalist previously ranked inside the top 10 on the men's tour.

A career-high No. 3 ranking stresses the 28-year-old's struggle with injuries and consistency, but his run to the ATP 250 title in Gstaad last month demonstrates the level the 13-time tour-level champion can still play at when everything comes together.

However, his latest title has not provoked an overall turnaround in form, with the world No. 53 failing to win consecutive matches on the tour, falling to Alex de Minaur in Washington, Joao Fonseca in Canada, Felix Auger-Aliassime in Cincinnati and Aleksandar Kovacevic in Winston-Salem last week.

An opening-round loss in the United States capital has followed three defeats following victories, magnifying his consistency bugbear ahead of facing one of the in-form players on the men's tour.

Given Tsitsipas's inability to advance past the third round in eight previous main-draw appearances — including first- and second-round losses in the last four years — it is a portent for Monday's tussle with Fils.

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The Greek player takes to the courts this year aiming to beat a player six years his junior, who enters his third US Open appearance fresh off a fifth career title.

That victory marked Fils's most significant title to date, and he heads into the final Slam of 2026 as one of the outsiders seeking to make the most of a seeming opportunity.

With Carlos Alcaraz returning to competitive tennis after a five-month absence, Alexander Zverev unable to find momentum after his run to the Wimbledon title match and Novak Djokovic off-form and without rhythm, the effervescent Frenchman seeks to make his mark in Flushing this year.

Having never advanced past the second round in New York, the 2026 tournament presents Fils with probably his finest opportunity for a deep run, even if a possible fourth-round meeting with friend Ben Shelton awaits if results go to form.

The 22-year-old star, though, will not be looking that far ahead just yet as he looks to claim another victory against Monday's opponent.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils Miami Open (2026) - Round of 32: Fils 6-0 6-1 Italian Open (2025) - Round of 32: Fils 2-6 6-4 6-2 Barcelona Open (2025) - Quarter-final: Fils 2-0 (ret.) Swiss Indoors Basel (2024) - Quarter-final: Fils 7-6(5) 6-3 European Open (2023) - Semi-final: Fils 7-6(5) 7-6(4)

Fils leads Tsitsipas 5-0 on the ATP Tour, and he is a clear favourite to win a sixth straight match against the Greek star.

Monday's encounter will be their first at a Grand Slam, though previous meetings have ended in the young player dropping just one set across nine completed ones.

Fils's run of straight-sets wins includes one in Miami earlier this year when he dropped one game in a resounding success over the two-time Grand Slam finalist, who has now lost four of six meetings against players ranked between 11th and 20th on tour.

We say: Fils to win in four sets

Winless in five previous meetings with Fils, Tsitsipas neither has the historical edge nor form on his side before meeting the young player for the sixth time.

The Frenchman is expected to claim the victory in four, even if he may surrender a set.