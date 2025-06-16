Sports Mole previews Tuesday’s Queen’s Club Championships first-round match between Jenson Brooksby and Jack Draper, including predictions, form and their head-to-head record.

In his second appearance at the Queen's Club Championships, Jenson Brooksby aims to upset second seed and home favourite Jack Draper in Tuesday's first-round match at Andy Murray Arena.

The 24-year-old, who has battled wrist surgery and a year-long ban since 2023, has gradually found redemption in 2025, but facing Draper presents an undeniable challenge for the American at Queen's.

Match preview

For someone who missed over a year on the ATP Tour due to injury and suspension, Brooksby’s 2025 has thus far progressed admirably, highlighted by claiming his maiden tour-level title in Houston in April and reaching the second round at the French Open for the first time.

Having been provisionally suspended in July 2023 for three missed anti-doping tests, the 24-year-old returned at this year's Australian Open to little fanfare, exiting in the first round Down Under.

Slowly, the American has endeavoured to rebuild lost form and confidence, breaking new ground before the second Grand Slam of 2025 when he defeated favourite Frances Tiafoe in the Houston title match to secure his first crown on the men's tour.

That five-match winning streak on home soil has contributed to Brooksby's 8-5 record at tour level for the season, and he must deliver high-level tennis to achieve a ninth win against the second seed.

Having never beaten Draper on tour in previous encounters, the Houston champion, who holds a 7-5 career record on grass, faces a steep challenge in Tuesday's match-up.

The British No. 1, who previously overcame his American opponent on the grass courts of Eastbourne three years ago, returns to competitive action for the first time since a surprising exit to Alexander Bublik at the French Open.

Although the world No. 6 was expected to advance in Paris, he stumbled against the Kazakhstani player, whose performance held up in the French capital to outplay the Briton, whose run to the fourth round was still a first at the event.

Back in action on Tuesday, Draper seeks another victory against an opponent he typically handles with minimal fuss, and another straightforward win is anticipated given the partisan support.

A year on from winning his first ATP title in Stuttgart, Draper, who shocked Carlos Alcaraz in last year's event, has become one of the tour's most consistent performers over the past 12 months, underscored by entering this year's event in West Kensington as the second seed — he was unseeded in 2024.

Bidding to improve his 25-7 record for the season and 15-7 career grass record, the 23-year-old aims to avoid an upset on Tuesday to progress on home soil for a round-two contest with Alexei Popyrin or Aleksandar Vukic.

Head To Head

Indian Wells (2025) - Third round: Draper 7-5 6-4

Antwerp (2022) - Round of 32: Draper 6-1 6-2

Eastbourne (2022) - Round of 32: Draper 6-2 6-2

Draper has won the three previous encounters between the two players on tour, most recently defeating Brooksby at Indian Wells in March this year.

The British No. 1 has never dropped a set against the man one year his senior, including their only grass court meeting three years ago in Eastbourne.

Since losing to Jesper de Jong at Roland Garros last year, Draper has claimed five consecutive wins over opponents ranked outside the top 100, making him the clear favourite to defeat the No. 149 player in the world.

We say: Draper to win in two sets



Considering Draper’s winning streak against opponents outside the top 100 — one of his five consecutive victories was against Brooksby at Indian Wells — the Briton is expected to dispose of the unseeded American and advance to the second round on home turf.