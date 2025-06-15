Sports Mole previews Monday's Nottingham Open first-round match between Lulu Sun and Katie Boulter, including predictions, form and their head-to-head record.

Commencing her quest for a stunning Nottingham Open three-peat, British number two Katie Boutler pits her wits against Lulu Sun in Monday's first-round tussle.

The two-time defending champion heads to one of her favourite haunts having been usurped at the top of the British tennis rankings, while Lulu Sun was quickly sent packing in the Libema Open.

Match preview

The lawns of Nottingham have provided Boulter with some of her most treasured memories on the WTA Tour so far, having collected both her first and most recent top-level singles titles in front of the home crowd.

Compatriot Jodie Burrage fell to Boulter's supremacy in the 2023 final, one year before the 28-year-old defended her crown against former world number one Karolina Pliskova, coming from a set down to see off the Czechwoman.

However, the three-time WTA Tour winner - who also has one 500 crown to her name from San Diego in 2024 - has not collected another major honour since, coming oh so close in Hong Kong in November only to be outwitted by Diana Shnaider in the championship match.

Seven months later, Boulter can no longer lay claim to the British tennis throne; following a second-round loss to none other than Shnaider at Queen's, she was leapfrogged by doubles partner Emma Raducanu at the summit of the rankings.

The 'Boultercanu' doubles partnership only lasted until the second round at Queen's too - although both women have hinted at a future reunion - but with the former US Open champion now dealing with a fresh back injury, the British number one status will be firmly in Boulter's sights.

While Boulter and Raducanu may be engaged in a friendly singles rivalry, the former is out to avenge her compatriot's defeat to the woman pictured above at last year's Wimbledon Championships.

New Zealander Sun memorably shocked Raducanu in last year's SW19 fourth round, thereby becoming the first woman from her nation to reach a Wimbledon singles quarter-final in the Open Era, but she is yet to spring such a positive surprise in 2025.

Indeed, the world number 43 lost in the first round at both the Australian Open and French Open, and a forgettable clay-court swing all in all means that only two of her last nine matches - across both singles and doubles - have ended in triumph.

One of those successes did come in the opening stage of the recent Libema Open, where she dropped just four games in a resounding victory over Dutchwoman Anouck Vranken Peeters, but she coincidentally then won just four games of her own in a 0-6 4-6 loss to Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

Failing to convert any of her four break points on the day contributed to her downfall, and the 24-year-old must rediscover a ruthless edge on Monday if she is to end Boulter's two-year Nottingham reign.

Head To Head

ITF Slovenia 08A (2023) - First Round: Sun wins 6-4 6-4

Monday's intriguing tussle will see Boulter and Sun meet for the first time on the WTA Tour, although the pair crossed paths at ITF level back in the 2023 season.

Slovenia was the location of their inaugural singles battle, one in which the New Zealander prevailed in straight sets 6-4 6-4.

Boulter saved four match points to no avail that day, although the Nottingham opener will mark their maiden meeting on grass.

We say: Boulter to win in two sets

Sun's ability to pull off a giant killing on grass is well-documented, but consistency has eluded her all season long, while Boulter came out all guns blazing against Shnaider at Queen's before running out of steam.

With the British faithful rallying behind her, we have complete faith in Boulter to kick off her defence with a straightforward success en route to a second-round scrap with either Sonay Kartal or an unknown qualifier.

