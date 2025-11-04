Sports Mole previews Wednesday's WTA Finals round-robin match between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

A semi-final spot at the WTA Finals is at stake on Wednesday when Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova tussle in the final round-robin match in the Serena Williams Group.

Both players enter the crucial contest with a 1-1 record after two matches, and the winner will advance to the last four along with Elena Rybakina, whose victory over the two women means she progresses as group winner.

Match preview

Swiatek may have suffered nightmares after her uncharacteristic collapse against Rybakina on Monday, after claiming the opening set and seemingly cruising.

The Polish superstar committed six double faults to take the first set after a solitary break of serve; by the end of sets two and three, though, that number had risen to 42, with 36 in the second and decider.

Monday’s loss means that the 2023 champion missed the opportunity to reach another semi-final of the year-end tournament, increasing the pressure of Wednesday’s decisive match against her American opponent.

Unable to secure a tour-extending 63rd win in the round-robin defeat to Rybakina, who snapped a four-match losing run against the No. 2 seed, Swiatek enters the final match of the Serena Group needing to improve her 62-16 record for the season to join the in-form Kazakhstani player as one of the elite four.

The 25-time WTA champion has already demonstrated the mental resilience to overcome adversity, and she will back herself to achieve a tour-extending 42nd hard-court victory to improve her 41-11 record in 2025.

Standing in the 24-year-old’s way is Anisimova, who responded to a subdued Finals debut defeat to Rybakina by roaring back to beat Australian Open champion Madison Keys in three sets.

By losing the first set, the two-time Grand Slam finalist failed to win any of the first three sets in her debut appearance at the year-end tournament.

However, the American player fought back vigorously to level the match and win the decider, ultimately securing a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in one hour and 47 minutes.

What stood out after the victory was the world No. 4 breaking Keys’s serve six times out of 10 opportunities created, marking her ninth top-10 win of 2025 and 46th overall.

The American’s ability to defeat the best players on the tour should benefit the in-form player, as she aims to build on an impressive run that has seen her win 13 of her last 15 matches, with losses only to Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open final and Rybakina in Riyadh.

Having already defeated Swiatek this season, Anisimova has no reason to doubt her chances entering Wednesday's decisive match.

Tournament so far

Iga Swiatek:

Round robin: vs. Madison Keys 6-1 6-2

Round robin: vs. Elena Rybakina 6-3 1-6 0-6

Amanda Anisimova:

Round robin: vs. Elena Rybakina 3-6 1-6

Round robin: vs. Madison Keys 4-6 6-3 6-2

Head To Head

US Open (2025) - Quarter-final: Anisimova 6-4 6-3

Wimbledon (2025) - Final: Swiatek 6-0 6-0

Swiatek and Anisimova are tied 1-1 heading into their third encounter on the WTA Tour, with Wednesday’s winner taking a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head.

The American avenged her double bagel defeat at Wimbledon by knocking out the world No. 2 in New York on her way to reaching consecutive Grand Slam finals.

If she beats Swiatek in the upcoming decider, Anisimova will improve her 9-4 record against top-10 opponents in 2025.

The American’s results are better than Swiatek's 9-7 record against the elite players, with the Polish star losing three of her last four matches against such opponents, managing only to beat a rusty Keys in Riyadh.

We say: Anisimova to win in three sets

While Swiatek is the favourite against Anisimova, the 2023 Finals champion’s collapse against Rybakina and recent results against top players leave much to be desired.

Provided Anisimova feels no nerves on Wednesday, the No. 4 seed is backed to trouble the 25-time WTA champion and edge proceedings to secure a 10th top-10 victory of the year at Swiatek’s expense.



Anthony Brown Written by

