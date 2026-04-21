Preview: Madrid Open: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Gael Monfils - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Apr 2026 21:39

Gael Monfils faces Camilo Ugo Carabelli on Wednesday in what could be the veteran Frenchman’s final Madrid Open appearance.

Monfils, set to retire at the end of the year, must play at a decent-to-good level against his Argentine opponent, who enjoys clay, to avoid another first-round exit in the Spanish capital.

Match preview

Twelve months after his main-draw debut in Madrid, Ugo Carabelli returns to the Masters event, aiming to secure a first win.

Having failed to make it through qualifying in 2024, Christopher O’Connell beat the Argentine player in one hour and 13 minutes last year, but the 26-year-old seeks to reach the second round at the fourth 1000-level tournament on the men’s tour.

That aspiration is not out of the realm of possibility, especially given that the former world No. 43 has earned the majority of his 2026 victories on the dirt.

Six of Ugo Carabelli’s eight wins this season have come on clay courts, and his quarter-final run in Buenos Aires in February, semi-final showing in Marrakech last month and progress to the last 16 in Barcelona last week underline his fondness for the surface.

Now 6-5 for the season on clay, the Argentine will back himself to notch a seventh win at the expense of a veteran 13 years his senior.

Unlike his 26-year-old opponent, La Monf has barely had any practice on the dirt this year, with his only outings coming in Monte Carlo.

The 39-year-old exited in the second round to Alexander Bublik, having defeated Tallon Griekspoor in a thrilling first-round victory.

Defeating the Dutchman was Monfils’s third win of 2026 and sixth of the last 52 weeks, probably explaining why the veteran is calling time on his career after this season.

Wednesday’s outing will be the experienced player’s 15th main-draw appearance in the Spanish capital, where he is a two-time quarter-finalist; however, his results in the Masters 1000 event have barely been up to scratch since reaching the last eight in 2008 and 2010.

Only twice has he reached the third round in the last 15 years - in 2012 and 2019 - exiting in the second round six times in 10 appearances and suffering opening-round eliminations twice.

With a career 16-13 record in Madrid, only at the Italian Open (5-9) does he have a lower win rate, and La Monf heads into Wednesday aware of his underdog status as he strives for a 17th victory at the Masters tournament.

Head To Head

Ugo Carabelli and Monfils will face off for the first time on the ATP Tour, with the winner taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The Frenchman enters the tournament opener in Madrid at 1-1 on clay for the season, a significantly inferior record to his opponent, who holds a 6-5 win-loss record on the dirt, having reached the quarter-finals in his home tournament in Buenos Aires and the semi-finals in Marrakech last month.

Monfils’s only win in five attempts against players ranked inside the top 59 came when he beat Griekspoor in Monaco this month, ending a run of three consecutive defeats against such players, and he aims for a repeat performance to defeat No. 57-ranked Ugo Carabelli.

We say: Ugo Carabelli to win in three sets

While one is inclined to be sentimental and back Monfils for a win, Ugo Carabelli not only has significantly more match practice on clay this season but also enters a maiden match against the veteran in superior form.

The Argentine is fancied to get the better of an opponent 13 years his senior and reach the second round in Madrid for the first time.