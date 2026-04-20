Preview: Madrid Open: Taylor Townsend vs. Katie Boulter - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Apr 2026 17:23

Taylor Townsend seeks to solve her Katie Boulter puzzle on Tuesday, when the American faces the former British No. 1 in the Madrid Open first round.

The American has never defeated the Brit at any level, and she seeks to achieve a first in the Spanish capital, where she is competing in the main draw for only the second time.

Match preview

Townsend makes her first singles appearance of 2026 on clay in Madrid, but she must defeat Boulter for the first time on the women’s tour to reach round two.

To achieve that, the American must also secure a maiden victory at the WTA 1000 event, where she has never won.

The 30-year-old left-hander was beaten in the opening round two years ago, losing in three tight sets to teenager Mirra Andreeva after taking the opening set.

Having missed out on the tournament 12 months ago, she now seeks to break new ground in the Spanish capital by advancing to a second-round match at a 1000-level event once again.

Although she did not feature in Qatar or Doha, Townsend reached round two of the Sunshine Swing in 2026 and bids to extend her seven-tournament run of advancing to at least a second match at WTA 1000 events.

© Iconsport / CTK

Standing in her way is Boulter, who has never exited in Madrid in an opening match, but the world No. 61 seeks to make it third time lucky this year by reaching the third round for the first time.

While an encounter with fifth seed Jessica Pegula awaits Tuesday’s winner, the former world No. 23 must first defeat her American opponent before looking that far ahead as she aims to break new ground in Madrid.

The 29-year-old enters the fifth 1000-level event of the year fresh from reaching the quarter-finals in Rouen, where she claimed wins over Maria Timofeeva and Jaqueline Cristian before falling to Veronika Podrez.

While it marked her third last-eight appearance of 2026 — the Brit was a finalist in Ostrava and a quarter-finalist in Merida — advancing to the quarter-finals on clay before Madrid was admirable preparation, especially after an early exit to Elena Gabriela Ruse in Linz.

Although a potential match against Pegula awaits Boulter if she wins on Tuesday, avoiding her first opening-match exit in Madrid is the four-time WTA champion’s primary objective.

Head To Head

China Open (2024) – Round of 64: Boulter 6-4 6-4

Miami (2018) – Qualifying: Boulter 7-6(1) 6-2

Santa Fe (2018) – Round of 32: Boulter 6-3 7-5

While Boulter and Townsend have faced off just once in a main-draw match, the British star holds a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head across all tours.

The pair’s only meeting in a tournament’s main draw came two years ago in Beijing, where the former world No. 23 got the better of the American in two tight sets, losing serve once and breaking her opponent on three occasions from 12 opportunities.

Both players also faced off in 2018 in Santa Fe and in Miami Open qualifying, with Boulter again coming out on top in two sets, and she heads into Tuesday having never dropped a set against the left-hander.

We say: Boulter to win in two sets

Boulter looks the stronger pick in two sets, not least because Townsend has never beaten her and has never won a match in Madrid.

With the Brit arriving after a solid quarter-final showing on clay in Rouen, she appears primed to advance.