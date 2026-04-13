Preview: Cameron Norrie vs. Ethan Quinn - Barcelona Open prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Ben Knapton | 13 Apr 2026 18:45

Fresh from ending Stanislas Wawrinka's Barcelona Open career, British number one Cameron Norrie faces the USA's Ethan Quinn on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Norrie outlasted Wawrinka in a three-set epic during his first-round battle, while the American qualifier overcame compatriot Reilly Opelka for his maiden Barcelona victory.

Match preview

A blockbuster match befitting Wawrinka's blockbuster career did not end in the manner Norrie wanted, even though the British number one staved off the inspiring challenge of the 41-year-old to send him packing from Barcelona for the last time.

At the conclusion of a two-hour and 30-minute marathon, Norrie conquered the Swiss star 6-4 6-7[5] 6-4 to progress to the second round, but he was nothing but apologetic after match point, having sealed the win with a poor forehand smash that clipped the net tape.

Norrie rightfully paid tribute to his retiring foe before taking his leave for some much-needed recovery time, having survived a barrage of 38 winners from his one-handed backhand-loving opponent, while posting just 16 of his own.

However, the 30-year-old's well-documented defence also came to the fore on Monday, as he saved five of the seven break points Wawrinka fashioned and was down 21 on the unforced error count, registering 38 to his opponent's 59.

Norrie prolonged a stellar Barcelona sequence with his first-round triumph, having won his opening contest at each of the last six editions of the tournament since December 2021, and he is now flying the British flag solo in Catalonia after Jack Draper's latest injury withdrawal.

© Iconsport / Michele Eve Sandberg/ZUMA Press Wire

Standing in Norrie's way of a quarter-final berth is an unfamiliar foe in Quinn, who reached the Barcelona Open main draw as the top-seeded qualifier and exhibited his clay credentials against the towering Opelka in round one.

The world number 50 naturally faced a slew of aces from his opponent - 13 in total - but that number did indeed prove to be unlucky for Opelka, as Quinn conquered his fellow American 7-5 7-6[7] in just under two hours.

Not until the 12th game did the first break point arrive, as Quinn took the opening set on the third bite of the cherry, before racing into an unassailable 3-0 lead in the second-set tie-breaker.

The 22-year-old remarkably did not face a single break point in his first-round victory - although he only converted one of the eight he fashioned too - while posting a praiseworthy 85% first-serve win rate, taking 50 of the 59 points on offer.

A first-ever ATP Tour quarter-final will be Quinn's reward if he can end Norrie's adventure, and one of Karen Khachanov, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Rafael Jodar or Jaume Munar will await Wednesday's victor.

Tournament so far

Cameron Norrie:

First round: vs. Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-7[5] 6-4

Ethan Quinn:

First round: vs. Reilly Opelka 7-5 7-6[7]

Head To Head

Wednesday's Barcelona Open second-round match between Norrie and Quinn will mark their first-ever battle on the ATP Tour.

The contest will see Norrie's leftie style come up against the right-handed American, but both men came into the tournament with an identical first-serve percentage for the 2026 season of 63%.

Quinn does have the edge on first-serve points won - 75% to 71% - but Norrie holds a marginal advantage on the return stats, claiming 30% first-serve return points won to the American's 25%.

We say: Norrie to win in three sets

Norrie's late 2025 performances hinted that a 2026 revival could have been on the cards, and the new British number one was never to be messed with on clay during his best years.

The stats still give rise to a closely-fought battle with Quinn, but Norrie is nevertheless expected to book his quarter-final ticket.