Preview: Monte-Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Valentin Vacherot - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Apr 2026 23:23

Fresh off becoming the third quickest player to reach 300 wins on the ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz aims to take down home hope Valentin Vacherot in Saturday’s Monte-Carlo semi-final.

The Spaniard dispatched Alexander Bublik in straight sets to extend his winning streak in the Principality to eight, and he seeks a ninth at the expense of the battle-hardened Vacherot, who took down Alex de Minaur in three sets on Friday.

Match preview

The opening games between Alcaraz and Bublik were topsy-turvy to say the least, with the Spaniard winning the opening two games, then trailing 2-3 before racing to take the set 6-3 and handing the Kazakhstani a second-set bagel to claim a 6-3, 6-0 success.

Reeling off 10 consecutive games meant that the world No. 1 sealed the victory in just over an hour, continuing his winning streak in the Principality, where he was winless until notching five in a row en route to the title 12 months ago.

The top seed’s latest success saw him break new ground too: he has won 300 matches on the men's tour in 367 matches, joint-third with John McEnroe and behind only Rod Laver and Jimmy Connors, who needed 355 and 363 matches respectively to record that many victories and surpassed Lleyton Hewitt into third place for most Masters 1000 semi-finals before turning 23.

Only Rafael Nadal (25) and Novak Djokovic (17) had more before they turned 23, as Alcaraz sealed a 16th consecutive clay-court success, going back to last season's historic run that culminated in a successful defence of his French Open crown.

Entering Saturday's semi-final with a 25-1 record on clay since Monte-Carlo last season, Alcaraz is the undoubted favourite to record a 26th victory, even if he may face a partisan crowd on Saturday.

© Iconsport / ABACAPRESS

Vacherot could be likened to a storm appearing suddenly out of clear blue skies, with the Monegasque star No. 255 in the world 12 months ago when he exited to Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

Fast-forward to Friday, and the 27-year-old became a second-time Masters 1000 semi-finalist after defeating De Minaur in three sets, sealing a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory in two hours and 24 minutes.

The world No. 23 saved a staggering 14 break points against the Demon, three more than he had in his third-round success over Hubert Hurkacz the day before to reach the semis on home turf, having never gone beyond round two until this fourth main-draw appearance.

Vacherot has had nothing handed to him during this stunning run at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, with every match lasting more than two hours and all but one a two-set triumph.

As such, it will be interesting to see if the home hope has anything left in the tank when he faces Alcaraz, who barely broke a sweat in Friday's quarter-final as he seeks to reach another Masters 1000 final.

The 27-year-old defeated Djokovic at this stage in Shanghai last October, and he seeks to stun the world No. 1 to set up a championship match with Alexander Zverev or Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Sebastian Baez 6-1 6-2

Third round: vs.Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1 4-6 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-0

Valentin Vacherot:

First round: vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo 5-7 6-2 6-1

Second round: vs. Lorenzo Musetti 7-6[6]

Third round: vs. Hubert Hurkacz 6-7[4] 6-3 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Alex de Minaur 6-4 3-6 6-3



Head To Head

Saturday's meeting between Alcaraz and Vacherot will be their first on the ATP Tour, with the 22-year-old aiming to take a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The top seed enters the Monte-Carlo semi-final as a 26-time ATP champion, compared with the Monegasque player's one, which came during an outstanding run in Shanghai, where he beat three top-20 players and one top-five star.

The world No. 23 enters his first matchup with Alcaraz with a 14-7 record in 2026, which is unsurprisingly inferior to the top seed's 20-2, further highlighting the uphill challenge of beating the No. 1 seed on his favourite surface.

We say: Alcaraz to win in two sets

Alcaraz’s 25-1 record on clay since last year’s Monte-Carlo event, coupled with a 16-match winning streak on the surface, underlines a level of dominance that Vacherot has yet to encounter.

While the home hope has battled through a series of long, physical encounters in Monte-Carlo, each stretching beyond two hours, that workload is bound to take a toll against the relentless pace of the world No. 1.

Alcaraz should get the job done in two.