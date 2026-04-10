Preview: Monte-Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Apr 2026 22:07

Both Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner aim to be third-time lucky in Saturday's Monte-Carlo semi-final, as they seek a place in Sunday's title match.

Neither player has ever reached a final in the Principality, where they are both two-time semi-finalists, and one is guaranteed to break new ground with a win in the last four.

Match preview

Zverev was always unlikely to have an easy time against Joao Fonseca on Friday, and so it proved as the German No. 1 outlasted his teenage opponent in their first meeting on the ATP Tour.

The German superstar needed two hours and 41 minutes to secure a 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3 victory over the fast-rising 19-year-old, advancing to a third consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final in 2026.

Overall, the world No. 3 has reached 10 Masters semi-finals on clay, a feat achieved only by Rafael Nadal (37), Novak Djokovic (28) and Roger Federer (19).

Next up for the world No. 3 is nemesis Sinner, who thwarted the 24-time ATP champion's runs in Indian Wells and Miami, the latter of which was disappointing after an incredible Zverev performance.

Having shown his battling qualities to beat Cristian Garin and Fonseca in the second round and quarter-finals, respectively, the 28-year-old aims to avoid his 2018 and 2022 fates — when he lost to Kei Nishikori and Stefanos Tsitsipas — to reach his maiden championship match in the Principality.

© Iconsport / ABACAPRESS

Standing in his way is none other than Sinner, whose latest victory was his 20th in a row at ATP 1000 tournaments.

Always the favourite to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed looked significantly more comfortable on Friday than he had the day before, when he dropped a set to Tomas Machac before sealing a three-set victory.

This time, the 24-year-old was far more clinical on his first and, especially, second serves, winning 71% of points on the latter — up from 59.4% on his second deal against Machac — to secure a 6-3, 6-4 success over his Canadian opponent in 92 minutes.

That victory puts Sinner in good company: only the Big Three of Djokovic (31), Federer (29) and Nadal (23) have claimed more consecutive wins at Masters 1000 events.

Holding a 22-2 record for the season, the second seed now seeks a 21st win to be third-time lucky at this stage, after falling to Holger Rune (2023) and Tsitsipas (2024) in tight three-setters.

Tournament so far

Alexander Zverev:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Cristian Garin 4-6 6-4 7-5

Third round: vs. Zizou Bergs 6-2 7-5

Quarter-final: vs. Joao Fonseca 7-5 6-7[3] 6-3

Jannik Sinner:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-0

Third round: vs. Tomas Machac 6-1 6-7(3) 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4



Head To Head

Miami Masters (2026) – Semi-final: Sinner 6-3 7-6(4)

Indian Wells Masters (2026) – Semi-final: Sinner 6-2 6-4

ATP Finals (2025) – Round Robin: Sinner 6-4 6-3

Paris Masters (2025) – Semi-final: Sinner 6-0 6-1

Vienna (2025) – Final: Sinner 3-6 6-3 7-5

Australian Open (2025) – Final: Sinner 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3

Cincinnati Masters (2024) – Semi-final: Sinner 7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4)

US Open (2023) – Fourth round: Zverev 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3

Monte-Carlo Masters (2022) – Quarter-final: Zverev 5-7 6-3 7-6(5)

US Open (2021) – Fourth round: Zverev 6-4 6-4 7-6(7)

Cologne 2 (2020) – Semi-final: Zverev 7-6(3) 6-3

Roland Garros (2020) – Fourth round: Sinner 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3

Zverev will be sick of seeing Sinner after losing seven consecutive matches to the Italian superstar, including three of three previous Masters 1000 semi-final contests.

The German No. 1 has gone three years without success in this meeting, since notching a thrilling five-set triumph over the second seed in Flushing in 2023.

Sinner has responded by taking the next seven matches, winning 15 of the 17 sets played.

Saturday will mark the players' third meeting on clay — and second in Monte-Carlo, four years after their first in 2022 — with a win apiece after the German levelled their head-to-head on the dirt after the 24-year-old's fourth-round success at Roland Garros two years earlier.

While that victory was followed by Zverev winning four in a row to lead 4-1, Sinner has since opened an 8-4 lead ahead of Saturday, when he seeks to record a ninth at the 24-time ATP champion's expense.

We say: Sinner to win in three sets

Away from the hard courts, where Sinner is a step above all but one player on the tour, Zverev is backed to finally take a set off the second seed for the first time since the Vienna final.

While that four-match wait without a set won against the Italian No. 1 is tipped to end, the second seed is predicted to secure a ninth victory over the world No. 3, thus advancing to Sunday’s title match for a shot at reclaiming the No. 1 ranking.