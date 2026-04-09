Preview: Monte-Carlo Masters: Joao Fonseca vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Apr 2026 16:25

Joao Fonseca will face Alexander Zverev in his first Masters quarter-final on Thursday, aiming to take down the world No. 3 for a place in Saturday’s last four.

The Brazilian teenager got the better of Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to set up a first meeting with Zverev, who returns to the Monte-Carlo Masters last eight after four years.

Match preview

Fonseca undeniably likes clay, and the Brazilian sensation produced a commendable showing to dispatch Berrettini in two sets in 75 minutes, losing just five games to claim a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The victory continued the teenager’s remarkable run on his debut in the Principality, where he has now emulated Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet’s 2005 feat as the youngest player since the retired pair to reach the tournament’s quarters.

Aiming to improve an 8-5 record for the season, the 19-year-old is bidding to notch a fourth consecutive victory this year after claiming three wins in Indian Wells before falling to Jannik Sinner in the last 16.

That match marked the Brazilian’s first against a top-three player, and he performed well against the Italian, pushing the match to two tie-breaks, and later displayed some of his best in Miami, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz after winning four games in each set.

Facing Zverev on his best surface, the first Brazilian teenager since Guillermo Coria to compete at a Masters quarter-final since 2001 now bids to reach the semis where either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Sinner await.

Fonseca will hope to take advantage of Friday’s opponent still blowing hot and cold in his first clay-court event of 2026 to make even more history in the Principality.

Having had to fight back from 2-5 down in the deciding set against Cristian Garin in the second round to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, Zverev had a more comfortable Thursday as he beat Zizou Bergs 6-2, 7-5, even if the match nearly hit the two-hour mark.

Still clearly acclimatising to clay after the Sunshine Swing, the third seed’s victories in Monte-Carlo have seen him return to the last eight of this tournament after four years, and the 24-time ATP champion will compete in his 14th Masters quarter-final on a clay court.

Only four players — Nadal (46), Novak Djokovic (36), Roger Federer (26) and David Ferrer (23) — have reached more last-eight contests at this level, and the German star will hope for the same outcome as his previous runs to this stage in Monte-Carlo.

The 28-year-old defeated Gasquet (2018) and Sinner (2022) in previous quarter-final appearances, and he now seeks to extend his perfect record of last-eight victories in Monaco to reach Saturday’s semi-final.

Tournament so far

Joao Fonseca:

First round: vs. Gabriel Diallo 6-2 6-3

Second round: vs. Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 4-6 6-3

Third round: vs. Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-2

Alexander Zverev:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Cristian Garin 4-6 6-4 7-5

Third round: vs. Zizou Bergs 6-2 7-5



Head To Head

Fonseca and Zverev will compete for the first time on the ATP Tour, with the winner taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The Brazilian teenager is seeking a first victory over a top-three player, having lost to Sinner and Alcaraz in California and Miami.

Excluding the United Cup at the start of the year, however, Zverev is 15-1 against players outside the top 20, with only Miomir Kecmanovic beating him in Acapulco, underlining his ability to dispatch opponents in that bracket.

We say: Zverev to win in three sets

While Zverev is a seasoned competitor on clay, the German star’s performances in the Principality have so far fluctuated as he adjusts to the surface, which gives Fonseca a chance at an upset victory.

Even though we back the youngster to take a set off the No. 3 seed, the two-time Monte-Carlo semi-finalist is backed to edge the match in three tight sets, setting up a last-four contest against Sinner or Auger-Aliassime.