Preview: Monte-Carlo Masters: Lorenzo Musetti vs. Valentin Vacherot - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

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Lorenzo Musetti vs. Valentin Vacherot - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far
© Iconsport / ABACAPRESS

Back nearly a year after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match, Lorenzo Musetti takes on Valentin Vacherot on Wednesday in the Monte-Carlo Masters second round.

The home favourite returns to the scene of his stunning first-round success over Juan Manuel Cerundolo, aiming to advance to the third round at the expense of last year's runner-up.

Match preview

For a while on Monday, it seemed as though Vacherot's moment might end in dismal disappointment as he lost the first set and trailed 2-0 in the second, only to produce an impressive fightback.

Seemingly set to lose in the tournament opener, the Monegasque managed to bounce back and claim a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory to reach the second round.

Vacherot's reward for winning 12 of the last 13 games to defeat Cerundolo is a chance to make the third round in his home tournament for the first time.

Previous appearances had ended in tournament-opening exits (2023, 2024) before last year's round-two elimination, but much has changed for the 27-year-old, who made history in Shanghai by claiming the Masters 1000 title, becoming the lowest-ranked player to win a championship at that level.

Now with an 11-7 record for the season, the world No 23 hopes to leverage his home support to defeat another top-10 player and reach the third round in his home tournament for the first time.

Lorenzo Musetti reacts at the French Open on May 30, 2025

Defeating Musetti appears to be within the realms of possibility due to Vacherot enjoying one-sided support and also because of the Italian's lack of competitive action.

The world No 5 has barely competed since he was forced to retire against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open quarter-final, despite claiming the first two sets.

The 24-year-old returned at Indian Wells, only to fall in under 90 minutes to Marton Fucsovics before skipping Miami.

This leaves the Italian No 2 playing fitness catch-up, even if he enters Wednesday's contest with a 7-3 record for the season and seeking an eighth win at Vacherot's expense.

Musetti enjoyed a stunning 19-4 record on clay last year, reaching the semi-finals of the major tournaments on the surface, but his lack of competitive match action potentially puts him at risk of a drop in the rankings.

Tournament so far

Lorenzo Musetti: 

First round: Bye

Valentin Vacherot:

First round: vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo 5-7 6-2 6-1

Head To Head

Wednesday's contest will be the first meeting between Musetti and Vacherot on the ATP Tour, with the victor taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

Although the home hope defeated Alexander Bublik in Davis Cup action in February, he has yet to defeat another top-10 player at tour level since last October's victory over Djokovic in Shanghai, stunning the Serbian superstar in straight sets.

Now, Vacherot is seeking to inflict back-to-back defeats on Musetti against players ranked outside the top 20, having last experienced such a situation in July-August last year following losses to Alex Michelsen and Benjamin Bonzi in Canada-Cincinnati.

 

 

We say: Vacherot to win in three sets

Musetti is an incredibly smooth operator on clay, and his run to the semi-finals in all the Masters 1000 tournaments last year was indeed no surprise.

However, his lack of competitive action, combined with Vacherot having the advantage of a partisan crowd, suggests that the 27-year-old will take down the 2025 finalist in Wednesday's second round.

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