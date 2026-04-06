Preview: Monte-Carlo Masters: Ugo Humbert vs. Jannik Sinner- prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Apr 2026 22:21 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 23:58

Returning to competitive action on clay for the first time since blowing three match points in last year's French Open final, Jannik Sinner faces off against Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Aware of the possibility of ending the week as No. 1, the Italian will hope to adapt quickly to the dirt after a 100% run during the Sunshine Swing.

Match preview

Sinner heads into the third Masters 1000 event of 2026 and his first on clay, knowing that he could finish the event in the Principality back at the top of the men’s ranking, which he lost after defeat to friendly rival Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open final.

That aim, however, is contingent on the four-time Grand Slam champion claiming his first-ever big title on this surface, having been denied twice in Rome and Paris last year.

Both defeats came at the hands of Alcaraz, with the loss on home turf occurring in the Italian’s first event after serving a three-month doping ban, and the disappointment in the French capital suffered despite holding three championship points.

Having missed this event 12 months ago, the two-time Monte-Carlo semi-finalist is not defending any points, thus giving him the chance to supplant his Spanish rival if he claims a third consecutive Masters 1000 crown after wins in Indian Wells and Miami.

While not his favourite surface, the Italian star's only defeats in 13 matches were against Alcaraz, who was 22-1 on the dirt in 2025, meaning an early exit in Monte-Carlo would be a surprise.

However, the second seed will be wary of looking too far ahead despite entering Tuesday's contest as a heavy favourite to get the better of Humbert.

The Frenchman's 6-3, 7-5 victory over teenage compatriot Moise Kouame on Monday marked his first success at this event after two years.

Defeats to Casper Ruud (2024) and Alexei Popyrin (2025) had followed after his run two years ago was halted by Ruud in the tournament's quarter-final.

Wins during that run to the last eight two years ago were Humbert's only victories in the Principality before Monday's success over Kouame, bringing him to 4-6 main-draw wins at the tournament.

Carrying a mixed 12-9 record for 2026 into the Tuesday's second round, a 13th victory remains to be seen, especially considering the 27-year-old's 2-5 record on clay in 2025 and his 17-35 career win-loss performance on the dirt.

As such, a top-10 clay-court victory — a feat not achieved since 2020's success over Daniil Medvedev in Hamburg — would be an uphill challenge for the left-handed world No. 34, whose match against Sinner marks only his third against an elite player on the surface.

Tournament so far

Ugo Humbert:

First round: vs. Moise Kouame

Jannik Sinner:

First round: Bye

Head To Head

Rome Masters (2021) - Round of 64: Sinner 6-2 6-4

NextGen Finals (2019) - Round Robin: Humbert 4-3(5) 3-4 (3) 4-2 4-2

Humbert and Sinner's contest on Tuesday will be their third meeting on the ATP Tour, with both men tied at 1-1.

However, they have not faced off since Sinner's 2021 victory on the clay courts of Rome, where the Italian notched a home victory in straight sets.

Prior to that meeting, Humbert defeated Sinner in the 2019 NextGen Finals two years earlier, but much has changed for both players since.

We say: Sinner to win in two sets

While there may be some questions about translating his winning streak on the North American hard courts to European clay, Sinner is no slouch on the dirt, where he went 11-2 in 2025, dropping just six sets, five of which were to Alcaraz.

The No. 2 seed is expected to extend his 12-match winning streak and advance to the third round, where Francesco Cerundolo or Tomas Machac awaits.