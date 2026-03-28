Preview: Jiri Lehecka vs. Jannik Sinner - Miami Open prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Ben Knapton | 28 Mar 2026 10:14

Standing in the way of Jannik Sinner and a Sunshine Double is first-time Masters finalist Jiri Lehecka, who battles the world number two in Sunday's tantalising Miami Open showpiece event.

The Czech player strode past Arthur Fils to break new ground in Florida, while Sinner got the better of Alexander Zverev to reach his 11th ATP 1000 final.

Match preview

Avenging fallen compatriot and defending champion Jakub Mensik - whose dreams of a second straight Miami Open triumph were dashed in the third round - Lehecka has ensured that there will be a Czech representative in the men's singles final in successive seasons.

Aside from one understandable blip in a fourth-round three-setter with Taylor Fritz, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a flawless run to the showpiece match, taking down Moise Kouame, Ethan Quinn, Martin Landaluce and most recently Fils in straight sets.

Lehecka dropped just four games against the latter in a dominant 6-2 6-2 semi-final triumph, in which he did not face a single break point and converted four of his own en route to a new career zenith.

The 21st seed had never progressed to a Masters singles final on the ATP Tour before the 2026 Miami Open, and what is more, he has done so without losing serve once throughout the competition.

The last man to reach a Masters singles final without having his serve broken at all was Novak Djokovic at Shanghai 2018 - a tournament that the Serbian sensation won - offering Lehecka one positive omen before one of the toughest tennis tests imaginable.

After enjoying the perfect to run Indian Wells Masters glory just a matter of weeks ago, Sinner repeated his semi-final trick from California on the other side of the United States, condemning Zverev to semi-final heartbreak once again.

The second seed fired a phenomenal 15 aces past his German foe en route to a 6-3 7-6[4] success, in which he only needed to break Zverev's serve once to get the job done, having saved both of the opportunities that his opponent brought up.

Writing yet another chapter of the ATP history books, Sinner is the first man to ever reach three straight Masters finals without dropping a single set, having also posted nothing but 2-0 victories in both Paris 2025 and Indian Wells 2026.

Victory on Sunday would see Sinner become just the eighth man to win both the Indian Wells and Miami Opens in one season, and the first since Roger Federer in 2017, while only 11 male or female players have managed the Sunshine Double in singles throughout history.

Sinner could become the 13th if Aryna Sabalenka takes down Coco Gauff in Saturday's women's final, but of the Italian's previous four ATP 1000 final losses, two came on the hard courts of Miami in 2021 and 2023.

Tournament so far

Jiri Lehecka:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Moise Kouame 6-2 7-5

Third round: vs. Ethan Quinn 6-3 7-6[8]

Round of 16: vs. Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-7[4] 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Martin Landaluce 7-6[1] 7-5

Semi-final: vs. Arthur Fils 6-2 6-2

Jannik Sinner:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-3

Third round: vs. Corentin Moutet 6-1 6-4

Round of 16: vs. Alex Michelsen 7-5 7-6[4]

Quarter-final: vs. Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2

Semi-final: vs. Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6[4]

Head To Head

French Open (2025) - Third round: Sinner wins 6-0 6-1 6-2

Beijing (2024) - Quarter-final: Sinner wins 6-2 7-6[6]

Indian Wells Open (2024) - Quarter-final: Sinner wins 6-3 6-3

The Lehecka camp will likely turn a blind eye to the head-to-head record ahead of Sunday's showpiece, as Sinner is a perfect 3-0 from their previous three clashes on the ATP Tour.

The pair only collided once in the 2025 season, but their French Open third-round encounter was not much of a contest, as Sinner dropped just three games and posted a bagel in a routine win.

The second seed also bested Lehecka on hard courts in both Beijing and California in 2024, while also prevailing 6-4 6-2 during an Ostrava Challenger match in 2019.

We say: Sinner to win in two sets

On the ATP Tour alone, no player has won more service games than Sinner in 2026, no player has a better % of break points converted, and no other player has won more than 80% of their tie-breakers.

Lehecka is not in the final by chance, but the Czech flag will surely be displaced by the Italian one as Sinner celebrates a sensational Sunshine Double.